The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October 

Bourbon | 46% ABV | No Age Statement

Coors appears to be making a bigger foray into the whiskey world, as the drinks giant now includes Five Trail and the semi-recently-acquired Blue Run Spirits in its portfolio. Barmen 1873, launched in 2023, is a reference to the hometown of Coors Brewing founder Adolph Coors and the year he established the brewery in Golden, CO. Recently, Barmen teamed up with country star Lainey Wilson on a commemorative bottle for her late summer/fall tour (she’s also the brand’s first official artist partner). The liquid’s the same, however, and we’d never tried it and were intrigued, especially after it won a Double Gold at last year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As far as an affordable lifestyle bourbon goes, this one nicely hits all the classic bourbon notes (vanilla, caramel, oak spice) while offering a slightly sweeter profile, hints of orange zest, chocolate and a creamy mouthfeel.