Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

How 2XO Rethinks a Barrel’s Influence on Whiskey

The Oak Series showcases the cross-section of blending prowess and an unusual second barrel maturation

By Kirk Miller
October 22, 2025 2:12 pm EDT
2XO White Oak Rye
2XO White Oak Rye, the latest Oak Series release
2XO

What we’re drinking: 2XO Oak Series (American Oak, French Oak, White Oak Rye)

Where they’re from: 2XO (“Two Times Oak”) is the work of American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. The brand takes its name from the blending process, where every release has “additional oak exposure.”

Why we’re drinking these: This is the first 2XO rye release from Dedman, who is best known for his work with Kentucky Owl, a brand started by his great-great-grandfather and relaunched by Dixon in 2014. It’s also the third in a series that has done particularly well at the recent awards circuit, with American Oak Bourbon grabbing a Double Gold at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Plus, they hover around $50, making them affordable whiskeys that are cost-effective for cocktails but also elevated enough for sipping.

To give this new rye that additional oak exposure, Dixon inserts chains of charred American white oak into straight rye whiskey barrels with a 95% rye mash bill.

2XO founder Dixon Dedman
2XO founder Dixon Dedman
2XO

“The biggest way I found to be impactful and interesting on whiskey was double barreling,” he says. “I doubled down on the maturation component, using this big inventory of barrels with different profiles, and then created one-off blends with them.”

With 2XO, he uses a variation on staves in place of a second barrel. “It’s actually these stainless steel chains, and threaded on them are little cup pieces of the staves,” he adds. “It looks like an eight-foot-long string of charcoal briquettes.” 

One advantage of that process is the eventual price of the bottle. The “chains” that go into the barrels for around a year offer a similar surface area as the interior of a new barrel, at about 20% of the cost. 

14 Exceptional Barrel-Finished Rye Whiskeys
14 Exceptional Barrel-Finished Rye Whiskeys
 An additional barrel maturation can radically alter and improve some already stellar ryes

There are three whiskeys in the series so far, with the White Oak Rye being the most recent. Let’s check ‘em out. 

How they taste: Each release in the Oak Series comes in at 46% ABV. Overall, these are ideal for rye fans who also love a barrel influence (that isn’t a cask that previously held another spirit). 

  • White Oak Rye: Featuring a 95% rye mash bill, the nose is full of toasted rye, dill and a little brown sugar. Some oak spice appears on the palate, along with eucalyptus, dark cherry, caramel and a peppery spice. It’s a fun blend of herbaceousness and sweetness. 
  • American Oak Bourbon: Featuring chains of charred American oak placed into barrels with a moderate rye bourbon mash bill of 18%, this is still surprisingly rye-forward on both the nose and the palate, offering hints of toffee, coffee beans, toasted rye and cinnamon. 
  • French Oak Bourbon: Here, chains of charred French oak are put into barrels with a rye bourbon mash bill of 18%. The rye notes are tempered here. There’s still a little peppery spice but also hints of cedar, vanilla, butterscotch and baking spices. 

Fun fact: My favorite of the more limited (and expensive) 2XO releases is Vinyl Blend, a 104-proof bourbon that has a surprising tropical fruit/grilled pineapple note (I had it paired with sushi, and it was an unexpectedly cool combination).  

Where to buy: 2XO White Oak Rye has limited availability at launch (FL, IL, IN, KY, MN, NC, NE, WI) and will expand to more states in 2026. You can also buy it online at ReserveBar.com for $50. The other Oak Series bottles are available there as well. 

2XO Oak Series
2XO Oak Series
BUY HERE

More Like This

Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection
Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
Glass of whiskey being poured
It's a Challenging Time to Export Domestic Spirits
Seelbach’s Private Reserve Wheated Bourbon
This Weller-Inspired Bourbon Is Just $50
Wild Turkey Master's Keep Beacon
It’s the End of an Era for Wild Turkey

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection
Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
best moonphase watches
The 13 Best Moonphase Watches
Gen Z is participating in “caveman storytime” on TikTok
Gen Z Is Participating in “Caveman Storytime” on TikTok

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The exterior of Dirty Precious

What Happens After a Bar Closes?

Bottles sitting on shelf in a bar, back lit

The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros

2XO White Oak Rye

How 2XO Rethinks a Barrel’s Influence on Whiskey

two people cryshing cans of meli beer in front of a blue sky

The Gluten-Free Beer Revolution Is Here (and It Tastes Great)

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week