Wellness

Report: WHO Emergency Declaration Hasn’t Stopped the Spread of Mpox

A year after the declaration, the disease is still a significant threat

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 17, 2025 4:09 pm EDT
Doctors treating mpox
region, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Arlette Bashizi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last August, the Director-General of the World Health Organization raised the alarm over the presence of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and elsewhere. “On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced in a statement.

The WHO’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern also included warnings about not repeating the circumstances that led to mpox spreading globally in 2022. One year later, this raises a big question: how are the WHO and various governmental bodies doing as far as stopping the spread of mpox?

According to a recent report from NPR, the situation on the ground in and around the DRC is a long way from being reassuring. Gabrielle Emanuel reported that mpox “has spread rapidly across borders in Africa” over the last year. Alarmingly, NPR also notes that some countries are seeing their first recorded cases of mpox.

NPR reports that at least 600 people have died from mpox in the last year, due in part to multiple strains of the virus spreading across the continent. Another issue, Emanuel writes, is the U.S. cutting foreign aid; previously, money allocated by the U.S. was used in efforts to curb the spread of mpox.

Keeping Animals Healthy Can Keep Humans Disease-Free
Keeping Animals Healthy Can Keep Humans Disease-Free
 Pandemic prevention can involve keeping an eye on animals

One of the issues cited by NPR’s reporting is a shortage of vaccines across affected countries. This was an issue that some experts foresaw; in the wake of the WHO’s 2024 declaration, Doctors Without Borders reiterated the importance of approving and distributing vaccines.

“The extremely limited availability of mpox vaccines in DRC has already drastically reduced the reach of the national strategic plan for vaccination against mpox. This means that without improved access to vaccines, thousands of people may be left unprotected,” said Dr. Justin B. Eyong, the organization’s Intersectional Epidemiological Coordinator for the DRC, said at the time. NPR’s reporting does note that the vaccine has been approved by a growing number of countries — which may be grounds for optimism moving forward.

More Like This

Novavax building
The FDA’s Approval of Novavax’s COVID Vaccine Has a Lot of Caveats
Nasal vaccine
An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread
The measles vaccine is the hottest 2023 summer travel accessory right now
CDC Pushes Measles Vaccine Ahead of Busy Summer Travel Season
Herpes with reddit logo
The Reddit Group Helping to Fund Herpes Vaccine Research

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?
Two images: a road race in Nashville on the left, a view of the Nashville skyline on the right.
This Unlikely City Will Be America’s Next Fitness Capital
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Doctors treating mpox

Report: WHO Emergency Declaration Hasn't Stopped the Spread of Mpox

A Ciele running singlet called the RDSinglet, which I recently wore for a road race

You’ll Probably PR in Ciele’s Crazy-Light RDSinglet

The sun rising over New York City. We discuss seven habits that can lead to a healthier workday.

7 Simple Habits to Foster a Healthier Workday

A hand holding the Lunette sleep aid device next to a package of the Lunette withe scnet pods

Review: Can This Ingenious Device Replace Traditional Sleep Aids?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week