Wellness

An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread

If you hate getting a flu shot, what about a nasal spray?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 20, 2024 5:13 pm
Nasal vaccine
FluMist is now approved for home use.
Florian Gaertner/Getty Images

If you’ve gotten your annual flu shot or your annual COVID booster — or both! — then you know the routine. Schedule a time at a doctor’s office or local pharmacy, roll up your sleeve and get an injection or two. It’s a relatively quick and easy process — but what if there was a way to make it even quicker and easier? A recent ruling by the Food and Drug Administration now has vaccines going from something you go out to get to something you can do in the privacy of your own home.

FluMist, a nasal vaccine for the flu, was first approved by the FDA in 2003, but this week’s ruling now means that it can be administered at home — either by the recipient or a caregiver.

In announcing the approval of this vaccine for home use, Dr. Peter Marks, the head of the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, called it “a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families.”

While FluMist has been approved for home use in the U.S., the vaccine will still require a prescription for access. The approval also only applies to people between the ages of two and 49. FluMist manufacturer AstraZeneca also shared that the vaccine will be available via a service called FluMist Home, in which a pharmacist reviews the results of an online questionnaire and can prescribe FluMist accordingly.

CDC Pushes Measles Vaccine Ahead of Busy Summer Travel Season
CDC Pushes Measles Vaccine Ahead of Busy Summer Travel Season
 What year is it again?

The CDC has cited data indicating that the flu affects approximately 8% of the U.S. population each year — though that figure can reach as high as 11%. If a busy work or home schedule — or, for that matter, a general dislike of needles — prevents someone from getting to a doctor’s office to get a flu shot, the convenience of a nasal approach could make a huge difference in keeping the country healthier.

More Like This

Vaccine
Moderna Shares Ambitious Plans for mRNA Cancer Vaccine
Bill Maher and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Bill Maher Defended Vaccines on This Week’s “Real Time”
Gibraltar
Gibraltar Used a Version of Vaccine Passports Almost 200 Years Ago
Doctor with needle
A Combined COVID-19 and Flu Shot Could Be Closer Than You Think

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tennis ball
Tennis Star Sues Journalist Over Domestic Violence Reporting
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Photos of runs and training sessions at The Athletic Clubs, a "squad training" gym and fitness collective in New York City
How Aussie “Squad Training” Became the Hottest Thing in Fitness
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
1977 Porsche 911 S Targa, owned by Dr. Evan Goldstein
The Ins and Outs of Porsche Collecting, According to a Renowned Butt Surgeon
Best pumpkin beers
The 28 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2024

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Nasal vaccine

An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread

Svetlana Mojsov

Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Honored With Lasker Award

A cyclist going over a bridge in Bhutan during a bike trip around the country

Training for Tiger’s Nest on Two Wheels

A farmer unloads plums off a truck.

The Emerging “Planetary Health Diet,” Explained

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Whiskey clubs: Drink whiskey, make friends, win life.

The Best Way to Enjoy Whiskey Is Through a Whiskey Club

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown

Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches

How to Build Your Biceps Without Weights

How to Build Your Biceps Without Weights

A sampling of prescription glasses from the best places to buy glasses online

The Best Places to Buy Prescription Glasses Online in 2024