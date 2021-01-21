Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

This Adjustable Dumbbell Set Is the Best Black Friday Steal on the Internet

Replace the equivalent of 15 sets of weights with this versatile workout system

By Kirk Miller
Updated November 24, 2025 11:17 am EST
BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are now $399.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding functional, space-saving workout equipment has always been tough, especially in for those of us who reside in NYC. Finding a deal? Nearly impossible, until recently. Thankfully, this one was worth the…weight. Right now, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell Set — an adjustable 52.5 lbs dumbbell set that crams 15 different weights into a 17″ tool — is just $399 during the brand’s Black Friday sale, down from nearly $500.

Bowflex adjustable dumbbell
Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells offer a total home gym stystem.
Besides being cheaper (in new condition) than we could find anywhere else, the pair of 552s offer simplicity (use selection dials to alter your weights) and flexibility — the weights adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5lb increments, replacing what is essentially an entire rack of weights.

Review: The Only Set of Dumbbells You’ll Ever Need
Review: The Only Set of Dumbbells You’ll Ever Need
 Bowflex’s weight set is sturdy, affordable and zips from five to 52.5 pounds in seconds

The anti-slip grip is solid, and the set comes with a two-year warranty, just in case you’re seriously throwing weight around. (There’s also a workout app so you can plan out your exercise.) Plus, beyond being one of the two Wirecutter picks for best adjustable dumbbells for a few years now, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell Set is (much more importantly) some of our favorite workout gear.

The sale ends Nov. 28, which means you have less than a week to pull the trigger on this deal. Our advice? Don’t wait — you’ll regret it in approximately two months when you try to get back on the horse and have to actually step foot in a gym. Shop the deal below, and check out even more of the Blowflex sale here.

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
