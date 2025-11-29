Wellness

How Are Autoimmune Patients Addressing Memory Loss?

It begins with an accurate diagnosis

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 29, 2025 12:41 pm EST
Person looking at brain scan
One effect of autoimmune disorders can be memory loss.
Getty Images

People living with autoimmune disorders face a significant number of medical challenges in 2025, and even with the prospect of innovative treatments in development, controlling various symptoms remains of paramount importance. One of the most challenging aspects of autoimmune disorders such as lupus is the way that these conditions can affect the brain, sometimes resulting in memory loss.

Last year, Today‘s Sarah Jacoby chronicled the unnerving case of a Baltimore resident whose autoimmune disorder caused a host of psychological ailments, including gaps in her memory and hallucinations. As healthcare professionals learned, the cause of these issues was rooted in a case of autoimmune encephalitis.

This is not an isolated incident. The Hospital for Special Surgery, for instance, notes that the autoimmune disorder lupus can cause both a condition known as “lupus fog” and psychosis.

One path forward for patients dealing with memory loss as a result of autoimmune conditions can be found in a recent Associated Press article by Lauran Neergaard and Shelby Lum. The AP’s reporting focused on the case of one man who, as Neergaard and Lum write, “lost decades of ‘autobiographical’ memories.” It notes that clinical trials of new medication are underway to address similar issues; Neergaard and Lum also describe the ways this patient has sought to cope with losing memories of time spent with family and friends.

Why “Memory Dividends” Are the Best Asset You’ll Ever Earn
Why “Memory Dividends” Are the Best Asset You’ll Ever Earn
 Invest in experiences. You’ll be rich for the rest of your life.

Scientists are still learning more about the ways autoimmune disorders can affect the brain. But correctly diagnosing the cause of these symptoms is also vitally important; a decade ago, the Mayo Clinic noted that 35% of the patients who “responded to immunotherapy for autoimmune dementia” over a seven-year period had been “initially misdiagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder.” Finding a correct diagnosis is crucial, but it’s only the first step in a much longer process.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

The statue of Sherlock Holmes in London.
Why You Should Build Yourself a “Memory Palace”
Fat cells in a lab
Fat Cells’ Memory Might Affect Your Ability to Lose Weight
Two surfers swimming in brilliant blue water.
One Surefire Way to Boost Your Brain Health This Year
Man playing cello
Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better

Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Julia Child and James Beard standing behind a table arrayed w. autumnal foods while appearing on TV show Revolutionary Recipes
The Thanksgiving Hack I Learned From Julia Child
Black Friday
Every Single Black Friday Sale Worth Your Time and Money
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
Lemon slices splashed into a pitcher of water.
6 Diet Hacks You Should Delete From Your Brain
Two bottles we like from Passion Spirits
The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Person looking at brain scan

How Are Autoimmune Patients Addressing Memory Loss?

Man taking temperature

New Study Could Explain the Purpose of Fevers

Black Friday

Every Single Black Friday Sale Worth Your Time and Money

Nike Black Friday Sale

Nike Just Put Their Whole Damn Sneaker Roster on Sale

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week