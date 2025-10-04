Wellness > Longevity

Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better

There are good reasons to stay active as you age

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 4, 2025 1:05 pm EDT
Man playing cello
Musical instruments are one good way to keep up your brain health.
Getty Images

Aging is a complicated thing, and no two people age in the exact same way. You might encounter someone in their seventies who seems decades older; you might also take in a jazz performance by a centenarian saxophone player. A few weeks ago, I saw Willie Nelson, still crooning and playing the guitar at the age of 92. Not everyone has the same support infrastructure as a touring musician — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t applicable lessons to be learned here.

Earlier this month, the journal Nature Communications published a paper titled “Creative experiences and brain clocks.” Its subject: how different creative experiences — including playing musical instruments, dancing the tango or playing video games — can affect the brain as it ages.

“[C]ross-domain creative experiences are associated with delayed brain aging as measured by [brain age gaps],” the paper’s authors noted. In this case, they defined “brain age gaps” as “deviations between chronological age and brain age.”

What were some of the takeaways from the scientists’ research? One is that experience matters. “The higher the level of expertise and performance, the greater the delay in brain age,” the paper’s authors wrote. It’s also worth pointing out that these researchers used a broad definition of creativity, here using it to mean “the ability to produce ideas or solutions that are both novel and effective using one’s imagination.” That could mean an epic guitar solo; it might also involve a deep run in Caves of Qud. (Or StarCraft II, which the researchers conducting the study used.)

What Can the World’s Oldest People Tell Us About Aging Well?
What Can the World’s Oldest People Tell Us About Aging Well?
 Lessons from the life and genes of a 117-year-old

“You don’t need to be Da Vinci to have healthy effects,” one of the study’s authors, Agustín Ibáñez, told Nature. Nature‘s Gemma Conroy also pointed out the most significant impact on aging came from the “expert tango dancers” who took part in the study, whose brains were an average of “seven years younger than their chronological age.” All of which means that if you’ve ever considered taking up the tango, you might have the perfect reason to do so.

More Like This

Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Vitamin D pills
New Study Suggests Vitamin D Can Help With Aging
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

See/Hear October
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2025
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
The spotlight on WAGs — the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes — has rarely burned brighter.
What’s in It for the WAGs?
Some of our favorite whiskeys released near or around October 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October 
Filson x Wrangler
Does It Get Any More Rugged Than Filson x Wrangler?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Man playing cello

Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better

A still from Laird Hamilton's documentary "Dawn Ready" — he's on a hydrofoil with a plane behind him.

Laird Hamilton Talks the Flow State, Biohacking and “Dawn Ready”

The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?

Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.

We-Vibe Bond App Controlled Rechargeable Wearable Vibrating Cock Ring on a red background.

Big O Energy, Small Price Tag: Lovehoney’s Fall Sale Is On

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

Menswear Drops

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week