If you’re a regular cannabis user over the age of, like, 23, it’s probably time to upgrade your smoking gear. Yup, you should retire that super gross bong from college and the crappy vape you hastily bought at the nearest convenience store that one night because you drunkenly lost your other one at the bar.

Now that medical marijuana is legal in 37 states and recreational cannabis use is legal in 21, a plethora of companies have popped up to modernize and normalize the space — and sell you on all their fancy new weed gadgets, of course.

Before you roll your eyes and hug your crusty old bong, know that many of these contemporary weed brands have received our stamp of approval. See here and here and here.

If you’re still skeptical about dropping almost $200 on a new bong, however, now’s an opportune time to upgrade.

In honor of 4/20, basically, every online cannabis brand is throwing a sale. Between funky ashtrays from Seth Rogan’s Houseplant to our absolute favorite vape, there’s a ton of elevated, smartly designed and efficient gear on sale right now.

To help you sort through the madness, we’ve called out our top on-sale picks, and documented every sitewide sale, below.

The Best 4/20 Deals

Sitewide Sales

Edie Parker: Shop trendy smoking and cannabis accessory brand Edie Parker’s spring sale — saving you 20% on select items.

Gossamer: Gossamer is offering a complimentary Nesting One-Hitter ($28 value) on all orders over $50 placed from Monday, April 15 through Monday, April 22.

Higher Standards: Take up to $60 off select heavy-duty glass.

Honest: Save up to 20% on modern smoking accessories.

LEVO: Score 20-40% off select machine colors for savings over $200 on LEVO’s line of chic infusers.

Omura Series X: Omura is offering 30% off sitewide from April 15-30 so it’s the perfect time to grab the Series X for only $105.

Pax: Pax’s new line of vapes are 20% off alongside other discounted Pax goods in celebration of 4/20.

Session Goods: Enjoy up to 50% off the brand’s award-winning Bong, a modern, easy-to-clean device.

Studenglass: Snag the award-winning glass gravity infuser for an appropriate $420, plus up to 30% off accessories.

Vessel: From April 12-30, Vessel will hold a 30% off sitewide sale, with several flash sales throughout the period.