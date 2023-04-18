If you’re a smoker and you aren’t vaping for the majority of your consumption, it’s high time to consider a less smelly option that’s also easier on the lungs. There’s nothing wrong with occasionally smoking from a bowl, bong or joint because, but if you’re smoking regularly, there’s a better way.

We’ve been vocal about our love of Pax for vaping flower and concentrates. But after almost 6 years, our beloved Pax 3 is being replaced by new device generations. Thankfully, the Pax Plus and Pax Mini are even better than their predecessors. Here, we’ll help you figure out which one is best for you.

Bonus: It also just happens to be the week of 4/20, which means nearly every brand in the space has its biggest sale for the weed holiday of the year. PAX is offering 20% off sitewide, so it’s the perfect time to make the leap if you haven’t yet.

Quick Comparison of the Pax Plus and Pax Mini

Pax Plus Use with : Flower + Concentrates

: Flower + Concentrates Capacity : .5g

: .5g Heat Settings : Customizable

: Customizable Heat Time : 22 seconds

: 22 seconds Run Time: Up to 2.5 hours Pax Mini Use with : Flower

: Flower Capacity : .25g

: .25g Heat Settings : One setting

: One setting Heat Time : 22 seconds

: 22 seconds Run Time: Up to 2.5 hours

Upgrades from the PAX 3

Both the Pax Plus and Pax Mini have updated designs from the PAX 3. The edges are rounder, the LED is larger, and most importantly they’re easier to clean. The new 3D oven screen is easier to remove, and the redesigned multi-tool helps to make oven cleaning quicker and less of a hassle.

The PAX Plus’s heating indication is more intuitive than the PAX 3. With the PAX 3, regardless of the temperature setting, the LED would turn green once ready. The Pax Plus’ LED light will indicate the color of the “Experience Mode” when heated and ready. It sounds like a relatively minor distinction, but it makes for a very intuitive experience. Checking the mode is as simple as glancing at the device.

Who is the PAX Mini for?

The PAX Mini is great for anyone who isn’t a weed connoisseur and just wants an entry-level vape to replace or add into their rotation. If you aren’t interested in messing with temperature settings or concentrates it’s a cheaper, simpler option than the PAX Plus.

The chamber on the Mini is half the size of the Plus, which isn’t a problem if you mostly smoke solo. If you like longer sessions or you plan on vaping with friends, you might want to consider the Plus.

The body of the Pax Mini is also slightly smaller than the PAX Plus, but not noticeably so. It might fit in your pocket slightly nicer, but unless you have a very specifically sized pocket you’re trying to fill, I wouldn’t use the external size to decide which model is right for you.

Who is the PAX Plus for?

The Pax Plus is for someone who smokes often or with friends and wants to have more control over their vaping session. The chamber on the Plus is larger so you’ll be able to vape more between packs, making for longer, uninterrupted smoke sessions. The Plus can also be used with concentrates if you want to use oils or waxes and the Mini cannot.

The Plus also comes with new built-in “Experience Modes” stealth, efficiency, boost, and flavor. Each mode is designed to deliver a different vaporization experience, allowing you to customize sessions to your liking.

Stealth – Minimizes visible vapor, dims LEDs & vibration settings for ultimate discretion

Efficiency – Optimizes vapor production and conserves flower for a session.

Boost – Provides maximum vapor production, ideal for concentrates.

Flavor – Highlights the subtleties of your flower’s flavor with on-demand vapor.

Final thoughts:

If you smoke weed, a Pax vape is an essential tool for your arsenal, period. If you’re a lighter, more casual smoker, the Mini will probably suffice, If you’re a bit of a stoner, the Plus is the one for you.