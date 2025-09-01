Leisure > Watches

Sotheby’s Readies its First Abu Dhabi Collectors Week

It'll be preceded by an NBA-centric auction in October

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 1, 2025 6:08 am EDT
St Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi
The St Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi.
Duncan Chard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 2011, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort opened in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District. (That’s the same part of the city where the Louve Abu Dhabi is located, among other destinations along similar lines, including the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which is set to open later this year.) In December, the resort will host another milestone — the first-ever Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Collectors Week.

The event is set to take place on December 5, and will include collectible vehicles, real estate and a selection of watches and jewelery. The auction house’s website notes that the last of these categories will be centered around “a landmark single-owner sale” — specifically, one that will involve the same of “an exquisite jewelry and watch collection meticulously assembled over decades by one collector.” Highlights from this collection will make stops at a number of Sotheby’s locations around the world in September, October and November.

Besides the high-end sales, Abu Dhabi Collectors Week will also involve a visual art component. Specifically, Sotheby’s notes that “[a] museum-quality exhibition of fine art — from Old Masters to Contemporary — will also be on view.”

Three Stunning McLarens Are Heading to Auction in Monterey This Month
Three Stunning McLarens Are Heading to Auction in Monterey This Month
 Including one formerly owned by Larry Ellison that’s expected to sell for over $23 million

This won’t be the only Sotheby’s auctions taking place in Abu Dhabi later this year. The auction house also has an auction planned for October to be held in conjunction with the NBA’s preseason games there. As The Art Newspaper‘s Anna Brady pointed out, the debut of this particular Collectors Week sees Sotheby’s increasing its presence in the Middle East after a recent auction in Saudi Arabia.

St Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi

