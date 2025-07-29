Culture

Is a Stolen Artifact About to Be Auctioned Off?

An ancient Egyptian grasshopper has sparked debate

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 29, 2025 11:23 am EDT
Ancient Egyptian grasshopper
The grasshopper figurine in question
Apollo Art Auctions

In a few days, Apollo Auctions will place an ancient artifact up for bidding. The vessel, known as The Guennol Grasshopper, is more than 3,000 years old and dates back to late in the 18th Dynasty. (If you’re familiar with King Tutankhamun, you’re also familiar with this period in Egyptian history.) The grasshopper-shaped vessel is a stunning piece of craftsmanship, magnified even more so by the fact that it’s endured for so long.

But as it heads to auction, there’s also a significant question hanging over the proceedings. Writing at The New York Times, Alex Marshall reports that some experts have argued that Howard Carter — the man who explored Tutankhamun’s tomb — made off with the grasshopper unethically. Several experts who spoke with the Times said they believed the grasshopper was another of the artifacts that Carter stole. A letter that came to light in 2022, written by one of the archaeologists Carter worked with in the 1920s, confirmed that Carter stole some artifacts in the course of his explorations.

Utah Man Revives Ancient Egyptian Beer
Utah Man Revives Ancient Egyptian Beer
 He did so with the help of some very old yeast

For their part, Apollo Art Auctions believes the grasshopper was obtained legitimately. The auction house notes on its website that, after Carter’s death, “the vessel passed into the hands of major 20th-century collectors, including New York’s Joseph Brummer and the fabled Guennol Collection before being acquired by the Merrin Gallery in 2007, accompanied by its original invoice.”

They estimate it will sell for between £300,000 and £500,000 (or $400,000 and $667,000 at the current exchange rate) when it goes on sale as part of a larger program of ancient art. This particular grasshopper isn’t the first artifact to have its appropriate home up for debate, and it’s also unlikely to be the last.

More Like This

Rosetta Stone
Numerous Archaeologists Endorse Returning the Rosetta Stone to Egypt
Avenue of the Sphnix
Egypt’s Historical Tourism Push Continues With Epic Opening Ceremony
Abydos
Archaeologists Uncover Oldest Known Brewery in Egypt
The Museum of the Bible's invitation only grand opening in Washington, DC.
Museum of the Bible Returns Over 5,000 Artifacts to Egypt

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
White dress shirts
Take It From a Woman: Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Slutty, Crumpled White Dress Shirt
The Connaught Bar
The Best Martinis in the World, According to Simon Ford

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Ancient Egyptian grasshopper

Is a Stolen Artifact About to Be Auctioned Off?

Images from "Freaky Friday," Happy Gilmore" and "Air Bud," as well as their more recent sequels and reboots

Millennial Movie Nostalgia Is Officially Out of Control

Outside Lincoln Financial Field

Report: Philadelphia Eagles Exploring Options for New Stadium

A screenshot of a fake profile from the Tea app

Could the Dating Safety App Tea Still Work?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week