Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe’s Land Rover Heads to Auction

The 1961 Series II will be sold in January 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 22, 2024 2:16 pm
1961 Land Rover Series II
This 1961 Land Rover Series II has a rich history.
Bonhams Cars

In the years that followed the 1958 introduction of the Land Rover Series II, plenty of automotive enthusiasts were drawn to its combination of efficient design and powerful engineering. Among those enthusiasts was one of the century’s most notable power couples: Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe, who purchased a Series II in 1961. Miller held on to the Land Rover in the decades that followed, and it’s been in the hands of the Miller family ever since.

And in the early days of 2025, this Series II will be changing hands. Specifically, it’ll be sold by Bonhams at their 2025 Scottsdale Auction, in a package that also includes the original factory invoice and a certificate from the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust.

While the listing for the Land Rover notes that it “will require some recommissioning before returning to the road” as a result of “a period of disuse,” there’s something charming about the reasons behind that, specifically: Arthur Miller was a car enthusiast and handled many of the repairs himself until his death in 2005.

Prospective buyers interested in the 1961 Land Rover Series II 88-inch Hardtop, take note: this has a four-cylinder engine, a manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Bonhams is selling this Series II without a reserve, though it’s worth noting that a similar model sold at Pebble Beach in 2022 for just over $100,000. That Land Rover, however, was not owned by some of the most iconic names in 20th century popular culture, so one expects that this might fetch a bit more.

Review: The Land Rover Defender 130 Is a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops
Review: The Land Rover Defender 130 Is a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops
 The largest, longest and most expensive Defender also takes aim at the Ford Bronco

According to the listing, this Series II was largely used for transportation around Miller’s Connecticut estate and for short trips in the area. Miller was this Land Rover’s first owner, buying it in Solihull and transporting it to the U.S. from there. Soon, this piece of cinematic and automotive history will be making a fateful trip across the country — its ultimate destination yet to be determined.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

