Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Watches

Seconde/Seconde/ x Timex’s Latest Releases Are the Best Kind of Dupe

The newest batch of "IYKYK" releases serve as a playful nod to Rolex's most iconic styles

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 4, 2025 11:13 am EDT
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/
Timex

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Love him or hate him, Romaric André — perhaps better known as his moniker Seconde/Seconde/ — just seems to have an innate sense of what makes watch fanatics tick.

The French artist’s signature “vandalism” of classic timepieces and generally irreverent designs have raised his profile from viral watch blog novelty to a name any watch buff recognizes in recent years, most notably with a handful of sell-out cheeky watches in collaboration with Q Timex, the watch company’s retro-inspired sub-label.

Can You Take a Joke? Then This Seconde/Seconde/ Timex Is for You.
Can You Take a Joke? Then This Seconde/Seconde/ Timex Is for You.
 After courting watch nerds, Romaric André returns with the Loser watch

Following up on last year’s “Loser” collection, Timex and Seconde/Seconde/ are back in action together, with a new duo of sports watches that seek to inject some playful energy into a stuffy horological landscape.

In expected fashion, the latest batch of Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ timepieces, dubbed “Prequel” and “Sequel,” pay homage to (or mischievously dupe, depending on how you look at it) two iconic watches, with the pair’s dial and bezel color and graphic second hand designs — a red-capped mushroom straight out of Super Mario Bros. and a four-fingered frog foot — overtly referencing the “Smurf” and “Kermit” iterations of the now-discontinued Rolex Submariners.

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/
Timex

While the general design is nothing new — the hyper-specific coloring and customized second-hand dial nods has become something of a calling card for the Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ IYKYK (if you know, you know) collection — the highly coveted colorways on the new releases, not to mention the cult status the watches have developed on social media, make the latest dupes an ultra-hot commodity.

Despite their pop art coloring and eye-catching detailing, the latest Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ installments are otherwise a standard 1979 Q replica, with the same Seiko PC33 quartz movement and 38mm stainless steel casing and bracelet utilized on past watches. The timepiece is water resistant up to 50 meters and features INDIGLO lume on minute and hour hands for improved visibility, and is individually numbered on the back, with the “Prequel” version limited to 1,075 pieces and the “Sequel version” limited to a slightly larger 1,145 pieces.

The 10 Best Watches of July 2025
The 10 Best Watches of July 2025
 Unimatic’s new collection provides excellent value under $1,000, while a spectacularly complicated IWC brings down the horological house

Both the “Prequel” and “Sequel” versions of the new Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch retail at $249 (a far cry from Rolex prices) and are available now in limited qualities at Timex and Huckberry. If past IYKYK styles are any indication, both should sell out. If you want in on the joke, you’re best off grabbing one (or both) while you still have time.

Shop the Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Collection

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – Prequel
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – Prequel

SPECS:
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Seiko PC33 quartz
Water Resistance: 50 meters

Buy Here : $249
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch — Sequel
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch — Sequel

SPECS:
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Seiko PC33 quartz
Water Resistance: 50 meters

Buy Here : $249

More Like This

Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches
The new Porsche Designs Chronograph 1 1975 Limited Edition is the first uncoated titanium piece from the brand.
If You’re a Car Guy, This Titanium Chronograph Should Be on Your Radar
A collage of watches offered by Patek Philippe. In this guide, we break down the watchmaker's 10 product families, from Calatrava to Cubitus.
A Beginner’s Guide to the Patek Philippe Catalog

Leisure > Watches
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones Are $130 Off

$359$229

WORX - 4V 3-Speed Compact Screwdriver
This Automatic Screwdriver Is Just $30

$50$30

Nike Killshot 2
Hey Sport, Take $20 Off These Nike Killshot Sneakers

$100$80

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler
Thirsty? Buy This 40 Oz. Tumbler for Just $25.

$45$25

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/

Seconde/Seconde/ x Timex’s Latest Releases Are the Best Kind of Dupe

Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC

The 10 Best Watches of July

Calendar watches

The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches

The new Porsche Designs Chronograph 1 1975 Limited Edition is the first uncoated titanium piece from the brand.

If You’re a Car Guy, This Titanium Chronograph Should Be on Your Radar

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week