Seconde/Seconde/ x Timex’s Latest Releases Are the Best Kind of Dupe

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Love him or hate him, Romaric André — perhaps better known as his moniker Seconde/Seconde/ — just seems to have an innate sense of what makes watch fanatics tick.

The French artist’s signature “vandalism” of classic timepieces and generally irreverent designs have raised his profile from viral watch blog novelty to a name any watch buff recognizes in recent years, most notably with a handful of sell-out cheeky watches in collaboration with Q Timex, the watch company’s retro-inspired sub-label.

Following up on last year’s “Loser” collection, Timex and Seconde/Seconde/ are back in action together, with a new duo of sports watches that seek to inject some playful energy into a stuffy horological landscape.

In expected fashion, the latest batch of Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ timepieces, dubbed “Prequel” and “Sequel,” pay homage to (or mischievously dupe, depending on how you look at it) two iconic watches, with the pair’s dial and bezel color and graphic second hand designs — a red-capped mushroom straight out of Super Mario Bros. and a four-fingered frog foot — overtly referencing the “Smurf” and “Kermit” iterations of the now-discontinued Rolex Submariners.

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Timex

While the general design is nothing new — the hyper-specific coloring and customized second-hand dial nods has become something of a calling card for the Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ IYKYK (if you know, you know) collection — the highly coveted colorways on the new releases, not to mention the cult status the watches have developed on social media, make the latest dupes an ultra-hot commodity.

Despite their pop art coloring and eye-catching detailing, the latest Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ installments are otherwise a standard 1979 Q replica, with the same Seiko PC33 quartz movement and 38mm stainless steel casing and bracelet utilized on past watches. The timepiece is water resistant up to 50 meters and features INDIGLO lume on minute and hour hands for improved visibility, and is individually numbered on the back, with the “Prequel” version limited to 1,075 pieces and the “Sequel version” limited to a slightly larger 1,145 pieces.

The 10 Best Watches of July 2025 Unimatic’s new collection provides excellent value under $1,000, while a spectacularly complicated IWC brings down the horological house

Both the “Prequel” and “Sequel” versions of the new Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch retail at $249 (a far cry from Rolex prices) and are available now in limited qualities at Timex and Huckberry. If past IYKYK styles are any indication, both should sell out. If you want in on the joke, you’re best off grabbing one (or both) while you still have time.

Shop the Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Collection