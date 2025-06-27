You Should Extend Your Las Vegas Conference Trip 

Let’s be honest: Conferences in Las Vegas can be exhausting. But I’ve learned the secret to surviving (and even thriving through) these trips: always extend your stay by a few days to explore Vegas on your own terms. You’ve powered through the presentations; now it’s time to reward yourself.

Trying to squeeze fun into a packed conference schedule usually doesn’t end well. If you need a quick, enjoyable team activity, Play Playground at Luxor is an arcade-bar hybrid that’s laid-back enough for casual bonding without overloading your already-full agenda.

Where to Stay

If you can, settle in at one hotel for your entire visit—it makes transitioning from work to leisure effortless. My first pick is always The Cosmopolitan for its sophisticated yet playful vibe, private terraces, and iconic views of the Bellagio fountains. Paris Las Vegas also offers great views and a central location, providing classic Vegas charm if The Cosmopolitan isn’t available. If switching hotels is unavoidable, both spots are conveniently located to make it painless.

Cocktails and Nightlife

Celebrate the end of your conference by slipping into The Vault, a chic, hidden cocktail lounge behind an unmarked door on Bellagio’s casino floor. Snack on the delicious fried bleu cheese olives while enjoying inventive drinks like The English Spy, a clarified milk punch with Japanese whiskey served with aromatic thyme, or Everything Zen, a refreshing blend of grapefruit-infused vodka, junmai daiginjo sake, Yuzu & Honeydew cordial, tenzo matcha and egg white. Don’t miss their delightful amuse bouche — a cucumber, mint, gin and tonic gelatin shot, or their special mezcal and prosecco shot topped with apple chips.

Equally essential is a visit to The Chandelier Bar at The Cosmopolitan, possibly the most glamorous spot on the Strip to sip a Martini or Negroni, surrounded by cascading crystals and a lively atmosphere.

Exceptional Dining Experiences

For a memorable meal, PRIME Steakhouse at Bellagio is unbeatable. Start with something from their exceptional raw bar — the shrimp cocktail is a Vegas classic, and the three-fish carpaccio is phenomenal. Follow up with a perfectly pepper-crusted New York Strip accompanied by decadent creamed spinach.

The Garden Table at Bellagio offers a surprisingly secluded experience right in the Conservatory. Their dim sum menu is delightful — especially the incredible Abalone Shumai. Pair your meal with free-flowing Gambino Cuvee and Mumm Brut Rosé for a truly indulgent brunch.

For refined French Riviera-inspired dining, LPM Restaurant & Bar at The Cosmopolitan never disappoints. Don’t skip dessert here — their classic French toast is life-changing, boasting a velvety custard-like center, and the cheesecake is airy, fluffy and wonderfully unique.

Looking for something a bit more casual but equally satisfying? Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas delivers classic French bistro dishes any time of day, complete with cozy indoor seating and breezy outdoor tables overlooking the Bellagio fountains. Open late, it feels like a charming hidden gem despite its central location.

Must-See Shows

Absinthe at Caesars Palace is hilariously irreverent and totally unforgettable — arrive early to enjoy cocktails at Pier 17 Yacht Club, the breezy speakeasy hidden inside the Green Fairy Garden. This chic spot, with its swanky indoor cabin and secluded outdoor boat yard, perfectly honors the show’s origins. Or immerse yourself in the surreal beauty of O by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio, showcasing breathtaking aquatic performances. Catching a residency or experiencing a show at the cutting-edge Sphere at Venetian also makes for a standout evening.

Relaxation and Rejuvenation

In between your Vegas adventures, recharge at Sahra Spa at The Cosmopolitan or lounge poolside at Bellagio’s luxurious pool complex, complete with spa cabanas.

You’ve conquered the business side — now dive into the magic of Vegas and make the most of your well-earned downtime.