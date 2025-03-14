Leisure > Travel

Some Premium Airport Lounges Are Getting…More Premium

Would you pay more to be guaranteed access to the right lounge?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 14, 2025 9:09 pm EDT
Priority Pass's The Club at SFO
Priority Pass's The Club at SFO.
Priority Pass

For frequent air travelers, it isn’t hard to see the appeal of an airport lounge. Gaining access to them depends on a number of factors, from the type of credit card you use to the class of seating you’re traveling in. For example, United Airlines maintains both its standard United Club and Polaris facilities, with the latter reserved for business class travelers taking long-haul flights. There are also companies like Priority Pass that allow access to airport lounges for an annual membership fee.

With a lot of people flying these days, that can mean airport lounges sometimes run out of space, and have to limit entry — even to people who might have a day pass to enter. (I’ve encountered this a few times myself.) That, in turn, is leading some operators to charge a secondary fee to pre-book time in a lounge over and above what a traveler is already paying.

As Katie Genter and Ben Smithson write in a recent article for The Points Guy, a number of Priority Pass lounges in the United States are now offering the ability to reserve space there — for a price. For some Priority Pass members, the annual fee allows free access to their lounges; for others, access is $35 per visit. (It depends on the membership tier; Priority Pass currently offers three distinct options.)

The company is also relatively open about this. Visitors to Priority Pass’s website will see the following message: “Access to lounges is subject to space availability. Pre-book is available at select locations for a small fee.”

JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
 They’re coming to New York and Boston

While the idea of paying to get access to something you’re already paying to get access to may frustrate some travelers, this isn’t unheard of. Genter and Smithson pointed out that this kind of fee is “already commonplace in the United Kingdom.” Will this be one fee too many for some travelers — or will the allure of the right lounge win out in the end?

More Like This

The App to Hack Your Way Into Airport Lounges
The App to Hack Your Way Into Airport Lounges
An airport lounge interior. Once the express domain of business travelers, airport lounges are now taking off with a wider array of fliers.
Lounges Are Quickly Becoming the Hottest Airport Amenity
JFK Airport renovation rendering
JetBlue Has Big Plans for Its JFK Airport Terminal
Delta One lounge
A New Delta One Lounge Opens This Week in Boston

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

2025 Volvo EX30, a small electric SUV, driving in the snow
The Buggiest New Car I’ve Ever Driven
Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
John Mulaney, who will be hosting "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney" live on Netflix starting March 12
Can John Mulaney Save Late-Night TV?
Two men in crewneck sweatshirts
This Spring, Consider the Crewneck Sweatshirt
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Chicken legs on the grill with barbecue sauce.
The Ultimate Guide to Regional Barbecue Sauces in the United States

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Priority Pass's The Club at SFO

Some Premium Airport Lounges Are Getting...More Premium

TGV INOUI train interior

European High-Speed Rail Is Getting an Upgrade Next Year

Skip the crowds, hit the powder.

The Best Way to See Yellowstone Is From a Snowmobile Doing 45 MPH

Passengers check in for Southwest Airlines flights at Chicago Midway International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Southwest Just Ended Its Only Good Perk

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.