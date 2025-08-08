Island Hopping Through Belize’s Barrier Reef, the Second Largest in the World

Along the Caribbean coast of Belize lies the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest barrier reef in the world after the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. It’s considered the largest barrier reef in the Northern and Western Hemispheres, crawling over 180 miles through the sea. Charles Darwin called it “the most remarkable reef in the West Indies,” as it’s home to hundreds of mangrove forests, estuaries, seagrass beds, islands and lagoons. Visitors to the Reef’s 400-plus islands, also known as “cayes,” see how precious this area is, as it’s home to sea turtles, sharks, manatees, dolphins, rays and fragile coral that protect coastlines from storms and erosion and support biodiversity.

Hop along these cayes, and you’ll witness marine life in action alongside reef protection efforts. You’ll also find plenty of places to watch a sunset, sip a rum punch and rest your head in between snorkeling and dive trips. Here, a guide to some of our favorite islands along Belize’s Barrier Reef.

Blue Marlin Resort Courtesy

South Water Caye

Leave the coast of Belize near Hopkins and head out by boat to South Water Caye, a laid-back island that’s about 15 acres in size and an ideal place to unplug on the sand. Here, you’ll find the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, which is the second-largest marine preserve in Belize, where about 117,000 acres are protected, as they include precious mangrove systems and coral reefs. The clear waters here are perfect for snorkeling and diving, and the island’s Blue Marlin Beach Resort includes a full-service PADI dive shop with gear rentals, boats, a certified divemaster and everything you need to see the more than two dozen dive sites within a five-mile radius. Blue Marlin Beach Resort also has beachfront cabanas for overnight stays, a restaurant and bar, kayaking, paddleboarding, island walks, fishing and more. Swim off the dock after a day on the water or use your cabana hammock for an afternoon of beach bliss.

Carrie Bow Caye with South Water Caye across the channel Belize Tourism Board

Carrie Bow Cay

Not often frequented by tourists, Carrie Bow Cay is a small island that is home to the Carrie Bow Cay Field Station, where Smithsonian scientists research coral reef ecosystems and their health. Scientists can stay here while they conduct their research, supported by on-site labs, scuba facilities and boats. Numerous tours allow you to cruise by and see the facilities, and the snorkeling in this area is great as well, where you’ll see healthy corals, sponges, colorful fish and more.

Twin Cayes

Near South Water Caye, Twin Cayes is an island surrounded by lush mangroves that support marine species such as birds and young fish, which take shelter in the mangrove roots. Manatees slowly bob the calm waters, relying on seagrasses for food and shelter. Boat tours take you through the area, and you can kayak, snorkel, fish and birdwatch.

Tobacco Caye Duarte Dellarole

Tobacco Caye

A speck of an island at about three acres, Tobacco Caye is a chill spot where visitors choose to idle on the beach or take to the surrounding clear waters for scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking. Island hoppers can stop at the Tobacco Caye Marine Station, where they’ll get educated on coral reef protection, ocean trash and the never-ending battle with invasive lionfish, which have no natural predators in the Caribbean and eat native fish while disrupting food chains. Staffers here even encourage tourists to order lionfish when they see it on menus, as it’s another way to combat the fish’s negative impact on marine life — and it’s a delicious, flaky white fish often compared to the taste of mahi mahi.

Tobacco Caye Paradise offers colorful overwater bungalows, a two-bedroom flat and guestrooms with shared bathrooms. A meal plan is included. Simple and efficient, Reef’s End offers beach cabanas and suites, plus a meal plan and a beachfront bar frequented by property guests and island hoppers.

Caye Caulker Belize Tourism Board

Caye Caulker

Compared to some of the other Belizean islands, Caye Caulker is larger, at five miles long and with a population of about 2,000 people. And while the island does have a bit more to offer in terms of accommodations and restaurants than other islands, the attitude here is still laid-back, with a slow pace of life and a relaxed vibe. Of course, there’s snorkeling and diving along the Belize Barrier Reef, plus kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing. You can also hang out at The Split — a narrow channel that divides the island in two and a popular swimming spot. The Split is also home to the Lazy Lizard Bar and Grill, where you can order the famous green Lazy Lizard Juice.

Lots of restaurants will cook your catch, and Chef Kareem’s UnBelizable Lunch is a must for Caribbean barbecue and lobster when it’s in season. Pasta Per Caso offers fresh pasta dishes at dinner (get a reservation), and Reina’s is authentic Belizean food. Boutique properties and hostel-style accommodations are what you’ll find here instead of high-end resorts. Weezie’s Oceanfront Hotel and Garden Cottages has oceanfront accommodations on a quiet, residential street and Island Magic offers golf cart rentals and ocean views.

San Pedro, located on the southern part of Ambergris Caye Belize Tourism Board

Ambergris Caye

The largest island in Belize at about 25 miles long, Ambergris Caye attracts travelers looking for more elevated accommodations while still getting a dose of outdoor adventure. Snorkel at nearby Hol Chan Marine Reserve, a protected area along the Barrier Reef where you’ll see nurse sharks and eagle rays, and check out Shark Ray Alley, an area of the Reserve where you can spot sea turtles, moray eels and even manatees. Fishing is plentiful here, and anglers can fly fish, reef fish or go offshore fishing. Head up to Secret Beach for shallow, calm waters and lots of beachfront bars and restaurants. You’ll even find some umbrella-shaded dining tables in the water.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection has roomy suites and villas, a spa and wellness center, and numerous restaurants and bars give guests plenty of options. Matachicha Resort and Spa’s thatched-roof casitas include private patios and hammocks, plus on-site dining at Mambo and Danny’s Tree Bar. Victoria House Resort and Spa has boutique-style accommodations plus a restaurant, beach bar, spa and oceanfront pool.

Elvi’s Kitchen is a staple in San Pedro with fresh fish dishes and vegetarian and vegan options. El Fogon offers Belizean specialties like conch soup and pork pibil, and Neri’s Tacos is a casual spot with affordable Mexican street food.

An aerial view of the barrier reef along Turneffe Atoll Getty Images

Turneffe Atoll

Anglers and divers enjoy the Turneffe Atoll, Belize’s northernmost atoll surrounded by lush coral reefs, top-tier dive sites and waters teeming with sought-after Grand Slam fish like bonefish and tarpon. Here, the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA) is making strides for sustainable tourism, giving visitors a chance to explore while learning about this precious ecosystem. Their signature experience, the Mangrove to Reef Adventure, takes guests on a walk along the Calabash Caye Nature Trail through mangrove forests to learn about the ecosystem through the lens of the Mayan people, and then involves a dip in the water into Belize’s first underwater snorkel trail, where you learn about marine habitats.

Nearby is the famous Blue Hole, a large aquatic sinkhole that’s almost 1,000 feet across and over 400 feet deep. It’s popular with divers, who test their skills with its depths while exploring cave formations, reef life and more.

Accommodations here are more developed with plenty of aquatic day trips to choose from. Belize Dive Haven Resort and Marina, Turneffe Flats and Turneffe Island Resort all get the thumbs up from us.

Half Moon Caye Belize Tourism Board

Half Moon Caye

Half Moon Caye is Belize’s crescent-shaped island that’s about 45 acres in size. It was the first nature reserve established in Belize, and it’s a popular dive and snorkel site with neck crabs, lobster, sharks, sea turtles and rays. It’s also home to a variety of birds, including a colony of rare Red-footed boobies. From the comfort of your kayak, look for Magnificent Frigatebirds, great blue herons, brown pelicans and warblers.

Accommodations here are basic and camp-style. Lighthouse Reef Basecamp offers tent cabanas, or you can pitch a tent at the Belize Audubon Society’s campground.

Laughing Bird Caye Belize Tourism Board

Laughing Bird Caye

Home to Laughing Bird Caye National Park, this island is popular with locals looking to unwind and visitors stopping by for the day. You can’t stay the night on this island, but you can visit the park, dive and snorkel. Birdwatching includes pelicans, herons and the Melodious Blackbird, and in the water, you might see conch, lobster and vibrant coral. Pack a picnic and spread out on the beach after a snorkel or dive or ask the park rangers or your guide to show you the coral nurseries.

Silk Caye Belize Tourism Board

Gladden Spit and Silk Cayes Marine Reserve

A protected area in southern Belize, Gladden Spit ad Silk Cayes Marine Reserve is known for its whale sharks, which swim about the area in the spring and early summer months, feeding on spawning fish. Sea turtles frequent the Silk Cayes to nest, and the three tiny islands that make up the Silk Cayes are optimal for snorkeling and shallow reef diving. Stay in the nearby town of Placencia if you’re looking to book a day exploring this area.