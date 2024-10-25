Leisure > Travel

Federal Government Investigates the World of Airline Competiton

Like an international flight, this inquiry covers a lot of ground

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 25, 2024 6:05 pm
Aerial view of planes at Newark Airport
Aerial view of commercial jets at Newark Liberty International Airport.
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

To look at air travel in the United States right now is to see a variety of options ranging from premium services to budget options. If you’re looking to be pampered while in transit, that’s certainly an option; if you’d rather board a flight with only your phone for company, that’s also on the table. But the aviation industry is more interconnected than it seems; in a recent article on one airline for Slate, Scott Nover noted that “[r]esearch has found that Spirit’s entry into a marketplace lowers fares in nearly every case.”

How, then, does competition shape airfares and travel experiences across an entire industry? That’s something that the U.S. Justice Department and Department of Transportation are looking into now as part of a wide-ranging inquiry.

“Good service and fair prices depend on ensuring that there is real competition, which is especially challenging for the many American communities that have lost service amid airline consolidation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. “Our goal with this inquiry is to identify and remove barriers to competition so that more Americans can access the opportunities that come with good, affordable air service.”

As part of that inquiry, there is a call for public comment running through December 23, 2024. According to the agencies’ announcement, the call is open to “[a]ll market participants” — a broadly-defined category that includes everyone from air travelers to pilots to ground support crew.

DOT and CFPB Put Airlines’ Frequent Flyer Programs in the Spotlight
DOT and CFPB Put Airlines’ Frequent Flyer Programs in the Spotlight
 It could lead to changes down the line

The agencies’ request for information covers a lot of territory, including the impact of airline consolidation on workers and travelers, the labor issues surrounding the industry and the logistics of airplane manufacturing.

“With this inquiry, we hope to learn more from the businesses and travelers at the center of this essential industry,” Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said. “Their feedback will ensure the Justice Department can continue to build on its historic efforts to protect competition in air travel.”

More Like This

American Airlines seating
American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Boarding Zone Violations
A departure and arrivals board at an airport showing a bunch of canceled flights
Airlines Must Refund Cash, Not Vouchers Thanks to New Federal Rules
United Airlines plane
United Airlines CEO Predicts a “Shakeout” in Domestic Air Travel
American Eagle regional jet
Faster Internet Service is Coming to Some Regional Airlines

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
Huckberry Sale section
The Huckberry Sale Just Got a Refresh. Here’s What to Shop.
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate
An illustration of a person peeling an orange.
Is Your Partner “Testing” You With These TikTok Trends?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Aerial view of planes at Newark Airport

Federal Government Investigates the World of Airline Competiton

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

Don't be surprised if R&R isn't on the menu

Sleep Tight at These Hotels in Former Psychiatric Hospitals and Jails

A view of The Diamond Domes, the iconic tennis courts at the Bürgenstock Resort.

The Bürgenstock Lesson: Court Time in the Clouds

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer