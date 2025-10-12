Culture > TV

This Week’s “SNL” Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place

Andrew Dismukes is at the heart of a bleakly funny sketch

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 12, 2025 1:39 am EDT
Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
A new "SNL" sketch took on non-alcoholic beers and double negatives.
NBCUniversal

Every once in a while, Saturday Night Live turns its attention to trends in the world of alcohol. In 2021, that involved a sketch that zeroed in on the ubiquity of hard seltzer. Four years later, it’s non-alcoholic beer’s turn to get its moment in the spotlight. Granted, there are plenty of great non-alcholic beers out there right now, whether you’re sober or just looking to ease up on booze for a little bit.

What this sketch asks is: what if someone’s fondness for non-alcoholic beer led them to a non-non-alcoholic beer? Cue Andrew Dismukes, playing a suburban husband with a penchant for beers with double negatives on the packaging. In this case, that leads to a beverage that is 96% alcoholic — something suitable for literally causing one’s grill to burst into flame.

As Dismukes’s character describes it, this is “the first non-alcoholic beverage that’s over 96% alcohol.” If that sounds a little daunting, it is: that’s a stronger beverage than spirytus, a rectified spirit that has literally contributed to deaths. (Seriously: drinking anything this strong is a terrible idea and should be avoided at all costs.) It’s a sketch that makes the most of Dismukes’s affable demeanor and his ability to play someone who is capable of sinister things.

Hard Seltzer Is Literally Everywhere on This Week’s “SNL”
Hard Seltzer Is Literally Everywhere on This Week’s “SNL”
 White Claw was just the beginning

“It’s not technically a lie. It’s a double negative. And it tastes incredible,” Dismukes’s character says. This seems questionable, given that any 96% ABV beverage would likely be fortified grain alcohol; then again, Jackie Chan’s character in Drunken Master 2 does drink gasoline on the way to said film’s climax. (Again: not a good idea in real life.) It’s a bleak yet solid addition to the canon of booze-themed sketches on SNL.

More Like This

Bad Bunny on "SNL"
Bad Bunny Played a Very Literal “Jeopardy!” Contestant on a New “SNL”
Jack Black on "SNL"
Jack Black and “SNL” Revisited the History of Theater
Shane Gillis on "SNL"
A New “SNL” Revealed a Troubling Anxiety Medication
"SNL" medical podcast sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Has a New Way to Get Guys to Go to the Doctor

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
A man doing push-ups on the boardwalk.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Roosevelt Island subway station
NYC Is Exploring Geothermal Technology to Keep the Subway Cool
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"

This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place

Bad Bunny on "SNL"

Bad Bunny Played a Very Literal "Jeopardy!" Contestant on a New "SNL"

Bill Maher on the October 3 "Real Time With Bill Maher"

Louis C.K. Turned Up on This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher”

See/Hear October

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2025

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week