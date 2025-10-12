This Week’s “SNL” Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place

Every once in a while, Saturday Night Live turns its attention to trends in the world of alcohol. In 2021, that involved a sketch that zeroed in on the ubiquity of hard seltzer. Four years later, it’s non-alcoholic beer’s turn to get its moment in the spotlight. Granted, there are plenty of great non-alcholic beers out there right now, whether you’re sober or just looking to ease up on booze for a little bit.
What this sketch asks is: what if someone’s fondness for non-alcoholic beer led them to a non-non-alcoholic beer? Cue Andrew Dismukes, playing a suburban husband with a penchant for beers with double negatives on the packaging. In this case, that leads to a beverage that is 96% alcoholic — something suitable for literally causing one’s grill to burst into flame.
As Dismukes’s character describes it, this is “the first non-alcoholic beverage that’s over 96% alcohol.” If that sounds a little daunting, it is: that’s a stronger beverage than spirytus, a rectified spirit that has literally contributed to deaths. (Seriously: drinking anything this strong is a terrible idea and should be avoided at all costs.) It’s a sketch that makes the most of Dismukes’s affable demeanor and his ability to play someone who is capable of sinister things.
“It’s not technically a lie. It’s a double negative. And it tastes incredible,” Dismukes’s character says. This seems questionable, given that any 96% ABV beverage would likely be fortified grain alcohol; then again, Jackie Chan’s character in Drunken Master 2 does drink gasoline on the way to said film’s climax. (Again: not a good idea in real life.) It’s a bleak yet solid addition to the canon of booze-themed sketches on SNL.
