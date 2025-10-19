There’s a peculiar kind of dread that shows up when you realize you’ve made plans and then forgotten about them until the day itself. Socializing with other people is fun and healthy, but there’s also something to be said for relaxing alone or with a significant other. Having promised relaxation torn away by a remembered obligation is eminently relatable, and it’s something this week’s SNL addressed in a sketch.



Said sketch took the form of a horror movie trailer, featuring host Sabrina Carpenter and cast member Ben Marshall. Carpenter did a solid job appearing in a Scooby-Doo parody the last time she was on a regular SNL episode as a musical guest, so getting to see her take center stage here wasn’t surprising. Perhaps the highlight, though, is Sarah Sherman’s offhand delivery of the line, “The way I see it, losing toenails is a badge of honor.” (She’s a marathoner, you see.)

The sketch is well-cast, with Sherman and Mikey Day playing Carpenter and Marshall’s would-be houseguests, whose personalities are just unsettling enough to make for some uncomfortable humor. Day’s character’s penchant for showing people YouTube videos that are much too long than they should be was a particularly welcome touch.

That said, this sketch did feature one eyebrow-raising moment: namely, what is the LP that Carpenter and Marshall’s characters are listening to when the trailer opens? The record player looks like an Audio-Technica model, though it has a different brand logo on it; some frantic online searches have turned up nothing for the text on the record pictured, however. Maybe some tales of the uncanny have secrets to keep.