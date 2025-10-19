Culture > TV

Sabrina Carpenter and “SNL” Took on the Horror of Unexpected Houseguests

Sometimes, planning ahead can go very wrong

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 19, 2025 2:43 am EDT
Sabrina Carpenter on "SNL"
This week's "SNL" offered a very relatable vision of horror.
NBCUniversal

There’s a peculiar kind of dread that shows up when you realize you’ve made plans and then forgotten about them until the day itself. Socializing with other people is fun and healthy, but there’s also something to be said for relaxing alone or with a significant other. Having promised relaxation torn away by a remembered obligation is eminently relatable, and it’s something this week’s SNL addressed in a sketch.

Said sketch took the form of a horror movie trailer, featuring host Sabrina Carpenter and cast member Ben Marshall. Carpenter did a solid job appearing in a Scooby-Doo parody the last time she was on a regular SNL episode as a musical guest, so getting to see her take center stage here wasn’t surprising. Perhaps the highlight, though, is Sarah Sherman’s offhand delivery of the line, “The way I see it, losing toenails is a badge of honor.” (She’s a marathoner, you see.)

The sketch is well-cast, with Sherman and Mikey Day playing Carpenter and Marshall’s would-be houseguests, whose personalities are just unsettling enough to make for some uncomfortable humor. Day’s character’s penchant for showing people YouTube videos that are much too long than they should be was a particularly welcome touch.

Still Need Gift Ideas? “SNL” Has a Terrifying Suggestion.
Still Need Gift Ideas? “SNL” Has a Terrifying Suggestion.
 What’s not to like about a mysterious, perpetually staring pet?

That said, this sketch did feature one eyebrow-raising moment: namely, what is the LP that Carpenter and Marshall’s characters are listening to when the trailer opens? The record player looks like an Audio-Technica model, though it has a different brand logo on it; some frantic online searches have turned up nothing for the text on the record pictured, however. Maybe some tales of the uncanny have secrets to keep.

More Like This

David S. Pumpkins
Tom Hanks Brought David S. Pumpkins Back to “SNL”
Adam Driver as a baby
Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week’s “SNL”
SNL "Wellness" sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Had Some Things to Say About Wellness
"Bambi" sign
An Uber-Violent Take on “Bambi” Is In the Works. “SNL” Saw This Coming.

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
A pair of legs running quickly around a track.
Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
A boxer leans against the wall, shirtless and sweaty.
What Your “Heat Tolerance” Says About Your Fitness Level
A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Sabrina Carpenter on "SNL"

Sabrina Carpenter and "SNL" Took on the Horror of Unexpected Houseguests

Arnold Schwarzenegger on "Real Time With Bill Maher"

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talked Gerrymandering on “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"

This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place

Bad Bunny on "SNL"

Bad Bunny Played a Very Literal "Jeopardy!" Contestant on a New "SNL"

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week