Culture > TV

Still Need Gift Ideas? “SNL” Has a Terrifying Suggestion.

What's not to like about a mysterious, perpetually staring pet?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 17, 2023 11:48 am
"SNL" Pongo sketch
This week's "SNL" has an interesting gift idea for you to consider.
NBCUniversal

Finding the right gifts for friends and family can be a challenge at this time of year. That challenge becomes exponentially harder if you happen to be a parent whose kids would really like a pet but who aren’t necessarily up for the more mundane aspects of taking care of one. With Christmas a week away, Saturday Night Live offered one suggestion: an adorable being known as Pongo.

The fact that this sketch prominently features Sarah Sherman — she of the headless tennis-playing and the singing meatballs — is the first clue that Pongo is also going to be terrifying in some visceral or existential way. As it turns out, Pongo manages to be both endearing (those eyes!) and utterly unsettling (Pongo’s utter silence when it moves, for one thing).

The idea of a commercial for something ostensibly innocuous turning increasingly bizarre has a long history on the show. Utter the phrase “Happy Fun Ball” to comedy fans of a certain age and you’re likely to get a positive reaction. It isn’t hard to see the appeal of Pongo, a pet that doesn’t eat or go to the bathroom; as the details pile up, though, the sketch seems on the precipice of shifting gears into full-on cosmic horror.

This Week’s “SNL” Took a Strange Trip Into Tennis History
This Week’s “SNL” Took a Strange Trip Into Tennis History
 A sketch that asks, “What if there was a Battle of the Sexes before the actual Battle of the Sexes?”

“Pongo doesn’t do anything! He just stares,” the sketch’s narrator declares at one point. And its giant eyes — ostensibly cute but also unsettlingly intense — are the proverbial icing on the cake. Perhaps a functionally immortal, fundamentally unknowable creature is not the ideal gift for the holidays — but at least you won’t need to order house-training pads.

More Like This

Parthenon
Parthenon Still Off Limits to Pets, Says Greek Government
SNL AI sketch
Comedy Visited the Uncanny Valley on This Week’s “SNL”
New Rules Are Making It Extremely Hard to Travel With Pets
New Rules Are Making It Extremely Hard to Travel With Pets
Timothée Chalamet on "SNL"
Timothée Chalamet Got Dystopian on a New “SNL”

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Andre Braugher with an Emmy Award
An All-Time Great Television Show Might Finally Come to Streaming Services
A graphic of matches in a row, each a bit more burnt than the one before it.
How “Sleep Minimums” Quietly Steal Years From Our Lives
AI connections
Apparently AI Models Can Create Other AI Models Now
Nike logo
Donated Gold Air Jordans Head to Auction
Pappy Van Winkle bottles
If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam
Dead & Co final show
Dead & Company Might Follow U2's Lead With a Vegas Sphere Residency

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Andre Braugher with an Emmy Award

An All-Time Great Television Show Might Finally Come to Streaming Services

"SNL" Pongo sketch

Still Need Gift Ideas? "SNL" Has a Terrifying Suggestion.

Bill Maher on December 15, 2023

Bill Maher and Guests Discussed Norman Lear’s Legacy on “Real Time”

"White Lotus" cast

Natasha Rothwell Hints at What to Expect From "The White Lotus" Season Three

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

The best gifts to give this holiday season.

The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

A collection of the best food and drink gifts to give for the 2022 holiday season, from cookware to cookbooks to appliances

The 43 Best Food and Drink Gifts for All Palates

The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses

12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.

The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100