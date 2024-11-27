Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Shopping for Shoes? Try the Zappos Black Friday Sale.

Save up to 60% on top-notch footwear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 27, 2024 5:34 pm
Zappos Black Friday Sale
Searching for shoes? Try Zappos Black Friday sale.
Zappos

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Calling all footwear freaks! As part of the mass of sales and deals that have just begun, the Zappos Black Friday sale is now underway. Through the long weekend, you can score massive discounts on the best sneakers, shoes and boots from all your most beloved brands — Hoka, Dr Martens, Crocs and more — during the brand’s downright massive savings event.

There are literal thousands of footwear finds to sort through during the Zappos Black Friday sale, so we’ve gone ahead and highlighted all the best we’ve found so far. There are derbies, marathon trainers, bean boots and everything in between. Shop the best of the Zappos Black Friday sale below.

Zappos Black Friday Sale

Dr. Martens 1461 Leather Oxford Shoes
Dr. Martens 1461 Leather Oxford Shoes
Buy Here : $140 $105
Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka Bondi 8
Buy Here : $165 $132
L.L.Bean 6″ Bean Boots
L.L.Bean 6″ Bean Boots
Buy Here : $139 $100
Polo Ralph Lauren Brenan Bear Moc Slipper
Polo Ralph Lauren Brenan Bear Moc Slipper
Buy Here : $90 $80
On Cloundrunner 2
On Cloundrunner 2
Buy Here : $150 $135
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage
Buy Here : $75 $53
Clarks Desert Boot Evo
Clarks Desert Boot Evo
Buy Here : $140 $95
Crocs Mellow Recovery Clog
Crocs Mellow Recovery Clog
Buy Here : $60 $42
APL TechLoom Breeze
APL TechLoom Breeze
Buy Here : $220 $165

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

