Shopping for Shoes? Try the Zappos Black Friday Sale.

Calling all footwear freaks! As part of the mass of sales and deals that have just begun, the Zappos Black Friday sale is now underway. Through the long weekend, you can score massive discounts on the best sneakers, shoes and boots from all your most beloved brands — Hoka, Dr Martens, Crocs and more — during the brand’s downright massive savings event.

There are literal thousands of footwear finds to sort through during the Zappos Black Friday sale, so we’ve gone ahead and highlighted all the best we’ve found so far. There are derbies, marathon trainers, bean boots and everything in between. Shop the best of the Zappos Black Friday sale below.

Zappos Black Friday Sale