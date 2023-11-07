Leisure > Style

Topo Designs’ Shop Early Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Outdoor Gear

Save up to 60% off technical apparel and gear

a collage of items from the Topo Designs shop early sale
Topo Designs wants you to shop early...and are will to offer up to 60% off.
Topo Designs/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 7, 2023 10:10 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’re probably familiar with Topo Designs‘ fun, colorful backpacks and bags, but the brand also happens to be a purveyor of high-quality apparel that’ll make even the most seasoned gearhead squeal with delight. We’re talking technical jackets and cozy fleece pants, the odd puffer vest and its ilk. All great to rock and stock as we head into winter, and, thanks to a huge sale from the Boulder-based label, all on sale at up to 60% off original prices.

Apres Deals Abound at REI’s Cold Weather Sale
Apres Deals Abound at REI’s Cold Weather Sale

Save 50% off gear and garb from Patagonia, Adidas, Marmot and more

There’s something for everyone, from packs to parkas to fleeces, at truly unbeatable prices. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best deals currently bouncing around at the Topo Design Shop Early Sale — all that’s left for you to do is add to cart and check out. Below, the best deals from Topo Designs’ Shop Early Sale.

The Best Deals fro Topo Designs Shop Early Sale

Topo Designs Mountain Puffer Vest
Topo Designs Mountain Puffer Vest
Topo Designs : $179$107
Topo Designs Daypack Tech
Topo Designs Daypack Tech
Topo Designs : $129$77
Topo Designs Mountain Pants
Topo Designs Mountain Pants
Topo Designs : $129$51
Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover
Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover
Topo Designs : $129$75
Topo Designs Fleece Pants
Topo Designs Fleece Pants
Topo Designs : $119$59
Topo Designs Y-Pack
Topo Designs Y-Pack
Topo Designs : $79$39
Topo Designs Mountain Parka
Topo Designs Mountain Parka
Topo Designs : $229$137
Topo Designs Puffer Cap
Topo Designs Puffer Cap
Topo Designs : $39$15
Topo Designs Mountain Shirt Jacket
Topo Designs Mountain Shirt Jacket
Topo Designs : $159$89
Topo Designs Mountain Pack 28L
Topo Designs Mountain Pack 28L
Topo Designs : $179$107
Topo Designs Subalpine Fleece
Topo Designs Subalpine Fleece
Topo Designs : $189$89
Topo Designs Mountain Duffle
Topo Designs Mountain Duffle
Topo Designs : $149$89
Topo Designs Padded Laptop Sleeve
Topo Designs Padded Laptop Sleeve
Topo Designs : $35$14
Topo Designs Insulated Shirt Jacket
Topo Designs Insulated Shirt Jacket
Topo Designs : $179$109

More Like This

a collage of REI deals on a wintery background
Apres Deals Abound at REI’s Cold Weather Sale
A closeup on Merino wool fibers
Why Merino Wool Is All the Rage
a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
29 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
Costco Outdoor Gear
The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Take 33% Off This Ninja Food Processor

$120$80

Igloo - IMX 70 Quart Cooler - White
Save $100 on This 70-Quart Igloo Cooler

$300$200

Pendleton Westerly Cardigan
The Dude’s Cardigan Is Back on Sale at Amazon

$269$162

Vuori Performance Henley
Vuori’s Premium Athletic Gear Just Hit Sale

$74$59

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of items from the Topo Designs shop early sale

Topo Designs’ Shop Early Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Outdoor Gear

a collage of Saxx Droptemp underwear on a stary background

Review: SAXX’s Newest Underwear Is Built for Better, Breezier Sleep

GreenPan VALENCIA PRO CERAMIC NONSTICK 8", 9.5", AND 11" FRYPAN SET, now 40% off

Save 40% on Everything at GreenPan

"Pockets" cover artwork

You Can’t Tell the History of Menswear Without the History of Pockets

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Aged rums from Rolling Fork

Rolling Fork Is the Ideal Rum for Bourbon Drinkers

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in "Priscilla"

“Priscilla” Offers a Melancholy New Perspective on One of Pop Culture’s Most Famous Relationships

2023 Nissan Ariya, a new electric SUV, driving down the road

Review: Nissan Ariya Is Light Years Ahead of Its Leaf Origins

"The Defector"

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Takes to the Skies With Cold War Thriller “The Defector”