Leisure > Style

5 Collared Shirts Every Man Should Own

The foundation of a timeless wardrobe

By Michael Stefanov
January 31, 2024 11:23 am
Todd Snyder Flannel' Hugo Boss white long sleeve button-up' Faherty Chambray shirt
We're here to help you with your wardrobe refresh
Todd Snyder/Hugo Boss/Faherty

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Allow us to state the obvious: even in our current casual times, guys still require tailored shirts. Whether attending a formal event, navigating a business casual workplace or simply hanging out, collared shirts are an essential building block of any guy’s wardrobe. The quantity you need, whether it’s 5 or 50, depends on your personality, aesthetic and lifestyle.  Now’s as good a time as any to have a look in your closet and assess what might be lacking or in need of an upgrade.

We aim to help simplify. The following five styles of shirts are versatile, stylish, timeless and will cover you for any occasion that might poop up.  They range from dressy to casual and provide a foundation to put together numerous outfits. Whether for a simple closet refresh or flexing tailored looks that push the boundaries of your comfort zone, these foundational shirts will prove especially valuable in 2024 and beyond.

A Classic White Dress Shirt

Besides a black or navy suit, a plain white cotton dress shirt is perhaps the most versatile and essential piece of tailoring in any guy’s wardrobe. It goes with anything: any style of suit, under a cardigan or sweater, or on its own. Look for 100% cotton, barrel cuffs and a structured, medium-spread collar. Tip: Avoid dry cleaning as it can degrade the fabric over time. Instead, opt for professional laundering without starch that ensures your dress shirts remain crisp, clean and ready to wear.

Boss Regular-Fit Shirt in Easy-Iron Cotton Poplin
Boss Regular-Fit Shirt in Easy-Iron Cotton Poplin
Boss : $98
Canali Shirt in White Cotton
Canali Shirt in White Cotton
Canali : $395
Eton White Shirt Signature Twill
Eton White Shirt Signature Twill
Eton : $270

An Oxford Shirt

An Oxford shirt takes a step down from the formality of a structured dress shirt but still pairs well with any tailored or casual ensemble. What sets an Oxford shirt apart is its button-down collar and generally heavier, more durable weave. Despite being in many trend forecasts, it never actually goes out of style. A great Oxford shirt exudes a preppy, chic vibe that is both put together and laid back. While a classic white or light blue option is the standard, consider opting for any color or pattern that resonates with your personal style.

Ralph Lauren Polo
Ralph Lauren Polo
Ralph Lauren : $100
Classic Fella Lightweight Button Down
Classic Fella Lightweight Button Down
Classic Fella : $145
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Favorite Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Favorite Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt
Todd Snyder : $148
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
 Disclaimer: this article will not make you 6’5″. Or give you a killer mullet.

A Chambray Shirt

A chambray shirt looks just as good with rolled cuffs and tucked into jeans as it does with a knit tie and tailoring. What sets a chambray shirt apart from a denim shirt is its construction; it employs a plain weave, incorporating single strands of colored and white threads woven together. This makes it a bit softer and easier-wearing.  A simple but versatile choice, it softens a suit while elevating a casual outfit and can easily become the go-to collared shirt in your wardrobe.

MR P Cotton-Chambray Shirt
MR P Cotton-Chambray Shirt
MR PORTER : $195
Faherty Tried & True Chambray Shirt
Faherty Tried & True Chambray Shirt
Faherty : $148
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $148

A Flannel Shirt

Flannel shirts are very much in, but they never went out. While I love the heavyweight variety usually worn on its own, lightweight cotton flannels are a bit dressier and can easily pair with tailoring. They also look great tucked into wool flannel trousers or jeans. A high-quality, brushed-cotton flannel shirt should possess two key attributes: a pattern or colorway that reflects your personal style, and a soft, comfortable feel.

Todd Snyder Brown Plaid Flannel Shirt
Todd Snyder Brown Plaid Flannel Shirt
Todd Snyder : $188$159
Eton Yellow Checkered Flannel
Eton Yellow Checkered Flannel
Eton : $255

A Patterned Dress Shirt

A dress shirt with a tasteful pattern acts as a foil to the plain white or blue dress shirts you (hopefully) own, adding a bit of character. There are myriad options available, but for the dress variety, you generally cannot go wrong with checks, plaids, or faint stripes. The larger the plaid, the more casual; the thicker the stripe, the bolder. When in doubt, keep it simple on a foundational colorway.

Hamilton Hanning Stripe
Hamilton Hanning Stripe
Hamilton : $265
Brunello Cucinelli Striped Poplin Basic Fit
Brunello Cucinelli Striped Poplin Basic Fit
Saks Fifth Avenue : $730

More Like This

a collage of grey items on a black background
The Men’s Fashion Week Trend You Should Be Shopping, According to Runway Data
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Winter Sale Would Like to Have a Word, Please
Donald Glover collage
Donald Glover Just Pulled off the Holy Trinity of Overcoats
The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Eddie Bauer Cooler Backpack
Score an Adventure-Ready Backpack Cooler for Under $50

$70$49

Raen Sunglasses
Raen Sunglasses Are 50% Off Today

$150$75

Rocky Mountain Featherbed Vest Heritage Down Insulated Puffer Vest
Is This Japanese-Made Vest the Gold Standard for Down?

$598$388

Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer
This Air Fryer has 15,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

$170$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in "Will & Harper"
The 15 Best Films at the 2024 Sundance Festival
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
The Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
An image of men crawling through mud under live wires during a Tough Mudder event. We take a look at what happened to the king of obstacle course races.
What on Earth Happened to Tough Mudder?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a model in a Proof Merino Tee

Proof’s 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt, The GOAT of Travel Tees, Is on Sale

Todd Snyder Flannel' Hugo Boss white long sleeve button-up' Faherty Chambray shirt

5 Collared Shirts Every Man Should Own

Jewelry from Catbird, J.Hannah and Kinn.

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

flannel-lined jeans

We Tested 11 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.