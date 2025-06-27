All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



The days of athleisure over everything might be gone, but that doesn’t mean that Vancouver-based Reigning Champ isn’t still one of the coolest brands out there. We’ve long been a fan of the elevated sportswear label, and their high-quality staples — their tees, shorts, sweatsuits and, recently, more menswear-forward apparel like relaxed chinos and oxford jackets are built the right way, with premium materials, perfected fits and artisian craftsmanship that’s hard to find these days.

Reigning Champ may be known for their knockout product, but they are not one to offer discounts, which makes their annual midsummer sale all the more exciting. Filled to the brim with easy-to-wear summer basics and from-the-vault deep cuts at up to 50% off, the sale has wardrobe upgrades galore just waiting to be snatched up.

We’ve rounded up the best the athleisure appareler has to offer; there’s even more here. Below, the best deals from the Reigning Champ sale.

Shop the Reigning Champ Sale