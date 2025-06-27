Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale

Save up to 50% off tees, shorts and more during the midsummer sale

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 27, 2025 3:10 pm EDT
Reigning Champ sale
A Reigning Champ sale to rule them all.
Reigning Champ

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.


The days of athleisure over everything might be gone, but that doesn’t mean that Vancouver-based Reigning Champ isn’t still one of the coolest brands out there. We’ve long been a fan of the elevated sportswear label, and their high-quality staples — their tees, shorts, sweatsuits and, recently, more menswear-forward apparel like relaxed chinos and oxford jackets are built the right way, with premium materials, perfected fits and artisian craftsmanship that’s hard to find these days.

It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Unreal Everlane Sale
It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Unreal Everlane Sale
 Save up to 70% on summer staples — and a few fall pieces too, if you want to shop ahead

Reigning Champ may be known for their knockout product, but they are not one to offer discounts, which makes their annual midsummer sale all the more exciting. Filled to the brim with easy-to-wear summer basics and from-the-vault deep cuts at up to 50% off, the sale has wardrobe upgrades galore just waiting to be snatched up.

We’ve rounded up the best the athleisure appareler has to offer; there’s even more here. Below, the best deals from the Reigning Champ sale.

Shop the Reigning Champ Sale

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Vintage Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Vintage Sweatpant

I’ll just say it — when I think of sweatpants, these are what come to mind. The half-off discount is just an added bonus.

Buy Here : $110 $66
Reigning Champ Heavyweight Jersey Relaxed T-Shirt – Vault
Reigning Champ Heavyweight Jersey Relaxed T-Shirt – Vault

How heavy, you ask? Let’s just say you won’t be needing to hit the gym anytime soon.

Buy Here : $65 $46
Reigning Champ Nylon Oxford Team Jacket
Reigning Champ Nylon Oxford Team Jacket

Say it with me — lightweight layers equal huge summer ‘fits.

Buy Here : $150 $105
Reigning Champ Athletic Mesh Racing Relaxed Short 7″
Reigning Champ Athletic Mesh Racing Relaxed Short 7″

Swish!

Buy Here : $95 $48
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey Premier Standard T-Shirt
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey Premier Standard T-Shirt

When “premier” is in the product name, you know it’s going to be good.

Buy Here : $60 $42
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Classic Crewneck – Vault
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Classic Crewneck – Vault

A really, really good sweatshirt for sub-$50? Somebody pinch me.

Buy Here : $95 $48
Reigning Champ Solotex Cotton Sophomore Relaxed Pant
Reigning Champ Solotex Cotton Sophomore Relaxed Pant

As mentioned, Reigning Champ has been trying their hand at menswear. By the looks of these pleasted Solotex Chinos, I’d say they’re succeeding.

Buy Here : $135 $68
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey T-Shirt – Vault
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey T-Shirt – Vault

If heaven was a 40% off shirt.

Buy Here : $60 $36
Reigning Champ Textured Nylon Deck Slim Short 4.5″ – Vault
Reigning Champ Textured Nylon Deck Slim Short 4.5″ – Vault

Looking to make a splash at your Fourth of July pool party? RC has you covered.

Buy Here : $120 $72
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Relaxed Sweatpant – Vault
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Relaxed Sweatpant – Vault

Lightweight, relaxed and comfy as hell.

Buy Here : $110 $55
Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Tiebreak Standard Polo
Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Tiebreak Standard Polo

Great for hitting the court and the matcha cafe alike.

Buy Here : $90 $54
Reigning Champ 4-Way Stretch Nylon Combo Standard Training Short 7″ – Vault
Reigning Champ 4-Way Stretch Nylon Combo Standard Training Short 7″ – Vault

4-way stretch, 2-in-1 construction. My brain are spinning from all the numbers, but I’m pretty sure you should buy these shorts.

Buy Here : $85 $51
Reigning Champ Midweight Jersey OG T-Shirt
Reigning Champ Midweight Jersey OG T-Shirt

This OG tee is made from a premium midweight jersey fabric and comes in a variety of summer colors. What’s not to love?

Buy Here : $55 $33
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Slim Zip Hoodie – Vault
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Slim Zip Hoodie – Vault

Unzip savings.

Buy Here : $135 $68
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Standard Sweatshort 6″ – Vault
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Standard Sweatshort 6″ – Vault

The perfect do-nothing short, now at the perfect price.

Buy Here : $90 $45

More Like This

Mr Porter sale
The Mr Porter Sale Just Got Even Better
Everlane menswear as seen on two male models
It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Unreal Everlane Sale
Sunspel summer sale
Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale
Levi's x Nike
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact
Take 20% Off This Handsome Tech Kit

$55$44

Persol 00649 Aviator Sunglasses
Of Course Persol Aviators Are on Sale at Amazon

$427$279

Sunglasses for sale at Woot
Oakley, Carrera and Ray-Bans Are Up to 84% Off

From Our Partner

Birdwell Balboa Shorts
Come and Get Your Discounted Cord Shorts

$654$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Impress me with your pantry staples.
Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Breitling Superocean Heritage
Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection
cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Reigning Champ sale

All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Oura Rings to Cooling Sheets: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Flamingo Estate to Crate & Barrel, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Mid-Century Furniture, Road-Trip Books and Speakers

Mr Porter sale

The Mr Porter Sale Just Got Even Better

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week