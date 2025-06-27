All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The days of athleisure over everything might be gone, but that doesn’t mean that Vancouver-based Reigning Champ isn’t still one of the coolest brands out there. We’ve long been a fan of the elevated sportswear label, and their high-quality staples — their tees, shorts, sweatsuits and, recently, more menswear-forward apparel like relaxed chinos and oxford jackets are built the right way, with premium materials, perfected fits and artisian craftsmanship that’s hard to find these days.
Reigning Champ may be known for their knockout product, but they are not one to offer discounts, which makes their annual midsummer sale all the more exciting. Filled to the brim with easy-to-wear summer basics and from-the-vault deep cuts at up to 50% off, the sale has wardrobe upgrades galore just waiting to be snatched up.
We’ve rounded up the best the athleisure appareler has to offer; there’s even more here. Below, the best deals from the Reigning Champ sale.
Shop the Reigning Champ Sale
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Vintage Sweatpant
I’ll just say it — when I think of sweatpants, these are what come to mind. The half-off discount is just an added bonus.
Reigning Champ Heavyweight Jersey Relaxed T-Shirt – Vault
How heavy, you ask? Let’s just say you won’t be needing to hit the gym anytime soon.
Reigning Champ Nylon Oxford Team Jacket
Say it with me — lightweight layers equal huge summer ‘fits.
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey Premier Standard T-Shirt
When “premier” is in the product name, you know it’s going to be good.
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Classic Crewneck – Vault
A really, really good sweatshirt for sub-$50? Somebody pinch me.
Reigning Champ Solotex Cotton Sophomore Relaxed Pant
As mentioned, Reigning Champ has been trying their hand at menswear. By the looks of these pleasted Solotex Chinos, I’d say they’re succeeding.
Reigning Champ Slub Jersey T-Shirt – Vault
If heaven was a 40% off shirt.
Reigning Champ Textured Nylon Deck Slim Short 4.5″ – Vault
Looking to make a splash at your Fourth of July pool party? RC has you covered.
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Relaxed Sweatpant – Vault
Lightweight, relaxed and comfy as hell.
Reigning Champ Solotex Mesh Tiebreak Standard Polo
Great for hitting the court and the matcha cafe alike.
Reigning Champ 4-Way Stretch Nylon Combo Standard Training Short 7″ – Vault
4-way stretch, 2-in-1 construction. My brain are spinning from all the numbers, but I’m pretty sure you should buy these shorts.
Reigning Champ Midweight Jersey OG T-Shirt
This OG tee is made from a premium midweight jersey fabric and comes in a variety of summer colors. What’s not to love?
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Slim Zip Hoodie – Vault
Unzip savings.
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Standard Sweatshort 6″ – Vault
The perfect do-nothing short, now at the perfect price.
