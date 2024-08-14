Leisure > Style

RC Outdoor Supply Is Revolutionizing Accessible Gorp

The joint venture between designer Reese Cooper and Pacsun is changing the rules of outdoor gear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 14, 2024 9:48 am
RC Outdoor Supply
RC Outdoor Supply promises gorpcore for all.
Pacsun

Count yourself among the select few who know what both APC and DWR stand for? If so, this one is for you, chief. Reese Cooper — a name you might recognize, given the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and up-and-coming designer‘s ultra-technical, outdoor-inspired gear has been making waves in the gorp space — just dropped a tasty new surprise collection in partnership with mall brand and West Coast vibes purveyor Pacsun. And at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, the 30-piece capsule is kind of a huge deal.

J.Crew's Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here's What We're Already Shopping.
J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.
 Including work books, shetland sweaters and a ton of corduroy

The capsule, RC Outdoor Supply (RCOS), which launched last week, isn’t just making waves because of Cooper’s eye-catching blend of streetwear and serious outdoor paraphernalia. The pocket-laden, camo-flecked collection of garb may have the same aesthetic sensibilities and proclivities for looking swaggy as hell on a trail, but they’re a major and noticeable departure from Cooper’s private line, which typically functions around small stock volumes and luxe price points that naturally accompany elite gear. RCOS, on the other hand, is ultra-accessible and (relatively) affordable, with most styles clocking in under $100 and a host of stock available on Pacsun’s webstore.

This is not to suggest it’s any less ready to crush rainy weather or technical terrain: filled to the brim with hooded anoraks, cinched fleece, water-repellant running gear and generally wild graphics, there’s something for every explorer, regardless of whether the final destination is cresting the yonder summit or a silly little coffee shop treat.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best RC Outdoor Supply has to offer; or, shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Get out there.

Shop the RC Outdoor Supply Collection

RC Outdoor Supply Tree Rings Crew Neck Sweatshirt
RC Outdoor Supply Tree Rings Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Pacsun : $90

We’re not saying that this contrast ribbed sweatshirt will make you the hottest guy on the trail. But then again, we’re not not saying that, are we?

RC Outdoor Supply 2-In-1 Running Shorts
RC Outdoor Supply 2-In-1 Running Shorts
Pacsun : $75

Yes, they’ve got all the traditional running accoutrement — an internal 2-in-1 shorts system, side seem zipper pockets — but the DWR finish makes these running shorts a cut above.

RC Outdoor Supply Half Button Down Shirt
RC Outdoor Supply Half Button Down Shirt
Pacsun : $85

Ten-shun!

RC Outdoor Supply
RC Outdoor Supply is delivering quality gorp at an accessible price point.
Pacsun
RC Outdoor Supply Packable Anorak Hooded Jacket
RC Outdoor Supply Packable Anorak Hooded Jacket
Pacsun : $95

There are — count ’em — three pockets on this hooded, water-repellant anorak, meaning you can store your phone, wallet and EDC with total ease.

RC Outdoor Supply From Here To There Hoodie
RC Outdoor Supply From Here To There Hoodie
Pacsun : $100

This sweater will get you called a cozy boy. That is a good thing.

RC Outdoor Supply Camo Shell Pants
RC Outdoor Supply Camo Shell Pants
Pacsun : $350

Torrential downpours (and commutes) be damned.

RC Outdoor Supply Rock Spiral T-Shirt
RC Outdoor Supply Rock Spiral T-Shirt
Pacsun : $45

Spiral graphic? Cool lavender color? Perfectly relaxed? Check, check, check.

RC Outdoor Supply Cotton Cargo Pants
RC Outdoor Supply Cotton Cargo Pants
Pacsun : $125

You’ll never need a backpack again.

RC Outdoor Supply Logo Sweatpants
RC Outdoor Supply Logo Sweatpants
Pacsun : $95

We’re very appreciative of all the attention to detail that went into these otherwise inconspicuous sweats — just check out the zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffing, leg opening toggle and signature RC carabiner hook.

RC Outdoor Supply Track Jacket
RC Outdoor Supply Track Jacket
Pacsun : $95

$95 is downright criminal for a track jacket this on trend.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

