Outerknown’s Seasonal Sale Includes Their Perfected Sweats

The Sunday collection is currently 30% off

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 15, 2024 10:48 am
There is a good chance that you, like us, woke up this morning and decided it was finally time to bust out your serious sweats. There is an equally good chance that the options available to you were limited to flimsy athleisure that, while great for hitting errands and busting out a cold-weather jog, do little to insulate you from the imminent cold.

To this, we have to ask: when did cozy stop meaning…cozy? In our book, loungewear should be warm, thick, and preferably 100% cotton. Luckily, Outerknown seems to think the same thing — we’ve long sworn by their Sunday collection, a line of heavyweight, organic cotton staples crafted from luxe Portuguese-milled French terry that more than live up to their weekend-forward name.

An abundance of Sunday collection styles — sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants — are currently sitting pretty in Outerknown’s sale section for upwards of 30% off, along with similar seasonal staples you don’t want to miss (read: shackets). We’ve highlighted the best of the Outerknown sale below, for your (cozy boi) pleasure.


The Best Deals From the Outerknown Sale

Buy Here : $198$138

100% cotton, oversized kangaroo pocket, double-layer hood, ribbed cuffs and hem — yup, everything that we could possibly want in a hoodie.

Buy Here : $158$108

Like the Sunday Hoodie, Outerknown utilizes a hefty French terry that can stand up to most any windchill.

Buy Here : $158$108

Spoiler alert: these sweats don’t have to be reserved for Sunday. As a general note, we’d recommend sizing up.

Buy Here : $198$138

Maybe you’re not a sweats guy. Fear not — Outerknown’s weatherproof shacket styles are here to keep you toasty and comfortable.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

