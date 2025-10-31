From Our EIC: Let’s Talk Sport Coats

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As we march toward November, you’re probably tired of newsletters and web articles that start with some version of the sentiment, “The best thing about dressing for fall is…” I get it, I really do. And I’m personally tired of writing it, as evidenced by the slightly meta and overly self-aware intro you’re currently reading.

But, reader, the fact remains that there are lots of really great things about getting dressed for fall. We love our chore coats and shirt jackets, our boots and our flannels, but today we’re going to talk about blazers. Or sport coats if we’re being pedantic — “blazers” are traditionally a bit more formal than what I have in mind.

Fall is the perfect time to invest in a good sport coat. They look great with jeans and an oxford, even with a tie if we’re to believe the most vocal menswear types these days. They look great with some wool trousers or, as the temperatures drop even lower, over a sweater.

The best options are unstructured, bordering on slouchy, and, ideally, feature some sort of texture. Now is not the time for the sheen of a business suit. Think tweed, corduroy, shetland wool, and consider subtle patterns.

Also, a note on price and sizing. I’ve foregone any sport coat sold in S/M/L/XL sizes rather than traditional suiting sizes. The former tend to be of lower quality and frequently have very odd proportions and details that very much make them a crapshoot for all but the most casual settings. That said, I’d still encourage you to walk into any store in your local mall and try one of them on — you might find that it fits you perfectly.

Here, though, are seven timeless sport coats that should serve you well this season and beyond: