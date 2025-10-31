Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: Let’s Talk Sport Coats

Not a blazer, not a chore coat, a sport coat

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
October 31, 2025 1:32 pm EDT
collage of sport coats on multi color background
Don't sleep on the sport coat.
As we march toward November, you’re probably tired of newsletters and web articles that start with some version of the sentiment, “The best thing about dressing for fall is…” I get it, I really do. And I’m personally tired of writing it, as evidenced by the slightly meta and overly self-aware intro you’re currently reading.

But, reader, the fact remains that there are lots of really great things about getting dressed for fall. We love our chore coats and shirt jackets, our boots and our flannels, but today we’re going to talk about blazers. Or sport coats if we’re being pedantic — “blazers” are traditionally a bit more formal than what I have in mind.

Fall is the perfect time to invest in a good sport coat. They look great with jeans and an oxford, even with a tie if we’re to believe the most vocal menswear types these days. They look great with some wool trousers or, as the temperatures drop even lower, over a sweater.

The best options are unstructured, bordering on slouchy, and, ideally, feature some sort of texture. Now is not the time for the sheen of a business suit. Think tweed, corduroy, shetland wool, and consider subtle patterns.

Also, a note on price and sizing. I’ve foregone any sport coat sold in S/M/L/XL sizes rather than traditional suiting sizes. The former tend to be of lower quality and frequently have very odd proportions and details that very much make them a crapshoot for all but the most casual settings. That said, I’d still encourage you to walk into any store in your local mall and try one of them on — you might find that it fits you perfectly.

Here, though, are seven timeless sport coats that should serve you well this season and beyond:

Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Corduroy Blazer
Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Corduroy Blazer

Who among us has not dabbled in some Wes Anderson cosplay from time to time?

Buy Here : $425
Polo Soft Tailored Herringbone Jacket
Polo Soft Tailored Herringbone Jacket

“Soft Tailored” is the key here. This thing drapes like it’s nobody’s business.

Buy Here : $798
Buck Mason Countryman Jacket
Buck Mason Countryman Jacket

Soft shoulder, 3-roll-2 lapel and patch pockets. An updated take on classic Ivy staple.

Buy Here : $698
Alex Mill x J.Press Shetland Jacket
Alex Mill x J.Press Shetland Jacket

Speaking of classic Ivy…J.Press teamed up with Alex Mill for this stunner. It’s part of a suit, too, if you’re so inclined.

Buy Here : $995
Todd Snyder Italian Wool Sport Coat
Todd Snyder Italian Wool Sport Coat

Todd’s got a characteristically slimmer and more Italian-inspired take on the style.

Buy Here : $698
J.Crew Sportcoat in English Wool Tweed
J.Crew Sportcoat in English Wool Tweed

For years, J.Crew’s made some of the best affordable suiting on the market, and it’s only gotten better of late.

Buy Here : $498
Brooks Brothers Tweed Check 1818 Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Tweed Check 1818 Sport Coat

Yes, you could argue that Brooks Brothers is a little stuffy, but…look at those elbow patches!

Buy Here : $798 $599

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

