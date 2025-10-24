Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: Consider the Rugby

The rugby is in, and we are here for it

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
October 24, 2025 3:37 pm EDT
If you’ve been reading these Friday emails for any length of time, you probably know that I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to menswear trends. I don’t particularly care about what’s in or out or “back” or “having a moment,” and in fact find such commentary somewhat embarrassing. I think men — especially men of a certain age — should strive for a certain amount of timelessness and hard-won personal style that is at odds with the inherently fickle nature of trendspotting. 

 Fall is the superior time for outdoor pizza making. We’ve got the pizza ovens to get you there.

So while I will refrain from making any grand statements like the ones above, I will say this: When I was a kid in the ’90s, rugby shirts were everywhere. In my seventh grade school photo, I was wearing a red-and-navy striped one from L.L Bean that I remember being the heaviest article of clothing I’d ever worn. In the years that followed, I don’t know if I was too busy drowning in flannel and old-man cardigans because I thought I was Kurt Cobain or what, but the rugby shirt seemed to disappear. 

Now, though? I can’t go to a single retailer’s website without seeing one, and it’s a development I very much support. It should come as no great surprise that brands like Ralph Lauren and J.Crew are carrying them, I suppose, but it pleases me to see them also being made by cooler, more streetwear-adjacent brands like Corridor and Noah, too. 

For my money, the rugby is among the most versatile shoulder-season items you’ll find, perfect with a pair of shorts on a cool spring day or paired with some jeans and layered under a tweed blazer during fall. So yeah, I don’t know if they’re “back” or “having a moment” or whatever, but they’re certainly available, and I think you should get one.

Ralph Lauren The Iconic Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $125

Uncle Ralph knows best, as always.

Corridor Black LS Rugby
Buy Here : $165

For a style traditionally known for its brighter colors and bold stripes, I’m into this characteristically subdued, slouchy option from Corridor.

J.Crew Rugby with Striped Placket
Buy Here : $98

Leave it to J.Crew to add a perfect preppy detail like a striped placket.

Noah Classic LS Rugby
Buy Here : $198

If you don’t quite feel up to the bigger stripes more traditionally associated with the rugby…

Flint & Tinder Rugby Polo
Buy Here : $138

Or if you do…

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

