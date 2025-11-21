From Our EIC: The Act of Self-Gifting

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A thing I know to be true about myself is that on Nov. 21, nearly a full week before Thanksgiving, I am definitely not buying holiday presents for anyone. This would require an amount of forethought and preparedness that I simply do not have in me.

However, I also know that retailers all over the internet are starting to cut prices. Early Black Friday sales, as we’ve come to know them. Given the time of year, what with the changing of the seasons and the calendar full of holiday parties and work events, these sales are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. To shore up your wardrobe for the many merry gatherings in your near future.

Below, some items I’ve got my eye on. And click here for our full roundup of all the best sales that are already underway.

I’m very much in the market for a more tailored coat to add to my closet this winter, and at 20% off, this exceedingly handsome option from Billy Reid is right at the top of the list.

As stated in this space many times before, I wear Madewell’s 1991 jeans probably four to five times every week. They’re regularly priced at $148, and they very rarely go on sale. Right now, you can get ‘em for under $90.

Who among us has not had to swing by the local J.Crew for a last-minute holiday party ‘fit? Their offerings are especially stellar this season. This extremely versatile and affordable sweater polo is just the tip of the iceberg.

Winter is very much coming, you know.

A nice little nod to the classic Norwegian sweater, but done up here in a more elegant, lighter-weight fabric — and in a burgundy that’s more seasonally appropriate than the classic navy.

Is this snap-button, Western-style denim shirt particularly festive on its own? No, admittedly it is not, but it’s still a very good shirt. Pair it with some red socks or something, and you’ll be just fine.

