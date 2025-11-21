Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: The Act of Self-Gifting

From Everlane to Madewell, the early Black Friday deals are in full swing

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
November 21, 2025 2:22 pm EST
collage of style on textured background
Treat yourself to these early Black Friday deals.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A thing I know to be true about myself is that on Nov. 21, nearly a full week before Thanksgiving, I am definitely not buying holiday presents for anyone. This would require an amount of forethought and preparedness that I simply do not have in me.

From Our EIC: A Matter of Great Urgency
From Our EIC: A Matter of Great Urgency
 With a particular focus on a 15% off Moccamaster

However, I also know that retailers all over the internet are starting to cut prices. Early Black Friday sales, as we’ve come to know them. Given the time of year, what with the changing of the seasons and the calendar full of holiday parties and work events, these sales are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. To shore up your wardrobe for the many merry gatherings in your near future.

Below, some items I’ve got my eye on. And click here for our full roundup of all the best sales that are already underway.

Billy Reid Herringbone Astor Coat
Billy Reid Herringbone Astor Coat
Buy Here : $798 $638

I’m very much in the market for a more tailored coat to add to my closet this winter, and at 20% off, this exceedingly handsome option from Billy Reid is right at the top of the list.

Madewell 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Madewell 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Buy Here : $148 $89

As stated in this space many times before, I wear Madewell’s 1991 jeans probably four to five times every week. They’re regularly priced at $148, and they very rarely go on sale. Right now, you can get ‘em for under $90.

J.Crew Heritage Sweater Polo
J.Crew Heritage Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $60

Who among us has not had to swing by the local J.Crew for a last-minute holiday party ‘fit? Their offerings are especially stellar this season. This extremely versatile and affordable sweater polo is just the tip of the iceberg.

Everlane The Parka
Everlane The Parka
Buy Here : $298 $179

Winter is very much coming, you know.

Brooks Brothers Cotton Dot Sweater
Brooks Brothers Cotton Dot Sweater
Buy Here : $148 $104

A nice little nod to the classic Norwegian sweater, but done up here in a more elegant, lighter-weight fabric — and in a burgundy that’s more seasonally appropriate than the classic navy.

Howler Brothers Dustup Denim Shirt
Howler Brothers Dustup Denim Shirt
Buy Here : $99 $74

Is this snap-button, Western-style denim shirt particularly festive on its own? No, admittedly it is not, but it’s still a very good shirt. Pair it with some red socks or something, and you’ll be just fine.

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

More Like This

Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets
Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets
Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale
Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale
Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
16 of the Best Holiday Gifts From Quince
16 of the Best Holiday Gifts From Quince
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple Watch Series 11
The New Apple Watch Finally Gets a Discount

$399$350

AirPods Pro 3
Apple’s Latest AirPods Are Getting a Rare Deal

$249$220

Rain Defender by Carhartt
Save Up to 40% Off at Carhartt Right Now

From Our Partner

Stanley Wildfare Go Two Bowl Mess Kit
Stanley’s Mess Kit Is Now Under $23

$30$23

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
A man reading a book and wearing a quarter zip
It’s a Quarter-Zip Renaissance
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
a collage of southeast asian food
American Menus Are Getting More Unpronounceable (for the Better) 
high frequency movements
The Best High-Frequency Watches
Parents watching baby girl (12-15 months) drinking from bottle
Is This the Grossest Couple’s Prank on the Internet?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Bulova's heritage timepieces are on sale for Black Friday.

Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale

collage of style on textured background

From Our EIC: The Act of Self-Gifting

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets

Billy Reid Black Friday

All of Billy Reid’s Icons Are on Sale for Black Friday

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week