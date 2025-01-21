Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Lunya’s Chic and Cozy Sleepwear Is Up to 75% Off

Stylish and comfortable men’s and women’s pieces, including silk sweatsuits, pullovers, flannel pajamas and more, are on sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 21, 2025 10:26 am
A model wearing Lunya's silksweats reversible sweatsuit
Lunya's reversible silk sweatpants are 40% off.
Lunya

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. What sets the brand apart from similar brands on the market is its commitment to using high-quality, elevated materials, from washable smooth silk to sustainable organic Pima. I’ve been vocal about my love for my Lunya sleep and loungewear. Their washable, thermoregulating mulberry silk robe is still one of the best gifts you can buy for the woman in your life, while the brand’s wide-leg lounge pants, crafted from soft Organic Pima cotton, are some of the coziest bottoms I own.

Unfortunately, Lunya doesn’t throw sales as often as I wish, and (while totally worth it!) their luxury price tags can be a barrier to entry. It’s why I’d encourage you to take advantage of Lunya’s rare Cozy Sale — where stylish and comfortable men’s and women’s styles including silk sweatsuits, pullovers, flannel pajamas and more are up to 75% off.

The sale, however, ends today, so if you want to ensure better sleep and cozier lounging this winter, — for you or a loved one — take advantage of these limited-time deals before they’re gone. You can shop the entire sale here, or peruse our top picks below.

Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger
Lunya : $198 $119
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Pocket Sweatshirt
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Pocket Sweatshirt
Lunya : $198 $119
Lunya Men’s Brushed Flannel Button Up Set
Lunya Men’s Brushed Flannel Button Up Set
Lunya : $298 $179
Lunya Women’s Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley
Lunya Women’s Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley
Lunya: $218 $109
Lunya The Short Robe
Lunya The Short Robe
Lunya : $198 $50
Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Collared Half Zip
Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Collared Half Zip
Lunya : $218 $142

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

