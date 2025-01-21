Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Fashion Just Found Its New Favorite Holiday

The Year of the Snake is almost here. The capsules have already landed.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 21, 2025 12:53 pm
Lunar New Year releases
The most recent batch of Lunar New Year releases are exceptionally cool.
Canali

The new year is nearly upon us. No, that’s not a typo, nor a not-so-subtle dig at your already-forgotten buying freezes and gym-related resolutions. Rather, a reminder that the Lunar New Year 2025 officially commences on January 29th. 

The Biggest Men's Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
 Six surefire ways to switch up your style this year

With its associations with wisdom and transformation, the imminent Year of the Snake promises big things. In the immediate — and in traditional commerce-forward fashion — an influx of serpentine collections celebrating the minting of a new year and embracing and utilizing the inherent flair of the year’s animal icon, propagated by a variety of designers and brands that range from Canali and Stüssy.

Ideological rectitude of cashing in on cultural mega-moments withstanding, this particular crop of capsules are actually quite excellent, offering much in the way of — you guessed it — snake-inspired apparel and more, often draped in the classic hues of red and gold associated with Lunar New Year. While many of these auspicious releases were regional to Southeast Asia (good luck trying to nab a Carhartt WIP snakeskin hoodie), a ton of Year of the Snake capsules have received international releases, the best of which we’ve rounded up for you below in a rolling list of the best Lunar New Year collections to drop thus far. Think of it as your guide to ringing in the new year in style. 

The Best Lunar New Year Collections

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute "Enamel Snake"
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute “Enamel Snake”
Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute “Enamel Snake”

As far as Lunar New Year designs go, is an 18-carat pink gold, zodiac snake-enameled Reverso Tribute a bit on the nose? Absolutely. Is the black dial, alligator strap 20mm timepiece also a complete work of art, in every sense of the word, and the single most impressive way to ring in a new year? Similarly yes. Let’s hope the red envelopes are particularly abundant this year.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute “Enamel Snake”
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute “Enamel Snake”
Inquire Here
Kenzo Paris Lunar New Year Collection
Kenzo Paris Lunar New Year Collection
Kenzo Paris

Kenzo Paris Lunar New Year Collection

The latest capsule from Kenzo Paris — helmed by acclaimed Japanese designer Nigo — entangles the brand’s classic tiger iconography with the incoming Lunar New Year’s icon, splashing embroidered snakes and gold accents across a variety of tees, layers, accessories and more, all of which are available to shop now.

Kenzo Paris ‘Lunar New Year’ Embroidered Jumper
Kenzo Paris ‘Lunar New Year’ Embroidered Jumper
Buy Here : $935
Kenzo Paris ‘Lunar New Year’ Embroidered Oversized T-Shirt
Kenzo Paris ‘Lunar New Year’ Embroidered Oversized T-Shirt
Buy Here : $255
Koio Capri "Lunar New Year Snake"
Koio Capri “Lunar New Year Snake”
Koio

Koio Capri “Lunar New Year Snake”

Returning for the fifth year running, luxury sneaker brand Koio is dropping a “Lunar New Year Snake” colorway of its best-selling leather Capri style, complete with red detailing and a Dahan Chung-produced snake icon on the heel. The capsule is limited to just 300 pairs, continuing the trend from years prior, and is available now at Koio’s webstore.

Koio Capri “Lunar New Year Snake”
Koio Capri “Lunar New Year Snake”
Buy Here : $288
Canali Chinese New Year Capsule Collection
Canali Chinese New Year Capsule Collection
Canali

Canali Snake Chinese New Year Capsule Collection

West meets East in Italian label Canali’s new 2025 Snake Chinese New Year Capsule Collection, a sprezzatura-coded collision of sleek elegance and understated styling. The capsule, which incorporates the traditional Lunar palette is “accentuated with snake-shaped embroidery”, contains some undeniable gems, chief among them a louche wallet-bag hybrid cut from a deep red calfskin. Think of it as the ultimate New Year gift to yourself.

Canali Double Wool Embroidery Bomber Jacket
Canali Double Wool Embroidery Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $3150
Canali Red Calfskin Travel Wallet
Canali Red Calfskin Travel Wallet
Buy Here : $595
Arc'teryx Alpha SV Jacket "Lunar New Year"
Arc’teryx Alpha SV Jacket “Lunar New Year”
Arcteryx

Arc’teryx Alpha SV Jacket “Lunar New Year”

Outdoor brand Arc’teryx is embracing a new year of possibility with an ultra-limited makeover of their iconic outerwear. Designed in conjunction with multi-disciplinary artist Romon Kimin Yang, the resulting Alpha SV Jacket “Lunar New Year” offers a splashy color treatment and Urushi-inspired graphic to honor the iconic Year of the Wood Snake. Currently, it’s only released in select Arc’teryx retail locations, but expect the style to crop up on resale retailers like Grailed.

Arc’teryx Alpha SV Jacket “Lunar New Year”
Arc’teryx Alpha SV Jacket “Lunar New Year”
Learn More : $1,000
On Running Year of the Snake Collection
On Running Year of the Snake Collection
On

On Running Year of the Snake Collection

How do you make On’s best-in-class trainers better? One might argue that Year-of-the-Snake-ifiying it is a good place to start. His and hers Cloudtilt and Cloud X4 silos have received the Lunar treatment, with a chic red, white and gold colorway and a deft snake print design cementing the sneakers as some of the best LNY merch around.

On Cloudtilt “LNY”
On Cloudtilt “LNY”
Buy Here : $170
On Cloud X 4 “LNY”
On Cloud X 4 “LNY”
Buy Here : $160

IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm "Year of the Snake"
IWC
IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm “Year of the Snake”

IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm “Year of the Snake”

The deep red dial on the new IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm might look innocuous enough, but flip the watch over and you’ll be treated to an intricately designed, gold-plated, oscillating snake-engraved casing back that leaves very little to the imagination.

IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm “Year of the Snake”
IWC Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37mm “Year of the Snake”
Buy Here : $9,700
Sandro Lunar New Year Collection
Sandro Lunar New Year Collection
Sandro

Sandro Lunar New Year Collection

Just in case you needed reminding that it’s the Year of the Snake, Parisian boutique Sandro has slapped a funky little guy onto a capsule otherwise staple (in the best possible sense of the word, given the tasteful construction) apparel, resulting in a playful collection of highly wearable layering. The open-weave cardigan is particularly ssstellar.

Sandro Snake Cardigan
Sandro Snake Cardigan
Buy Here : $415
Sandro Snake Hoodie
Sandro Snake Hoodie
Buy Here : $395
Adidas x CLOT LNY Collection
Adidas x CLOT LNY Collection
Adidas

Adidas x Clot Superstar Shoes by Edison Chen

In ongoing partnership with the German giants, CLOT designer Edison Chen has wasted zero time in dropping a serious sneaker-of-the-year contender, this time in the form of the classic Adidas silo, the Superstar. Leaning into the snakeskin of it all, the textured three-stripe pattern and allover adidas x CLOT monogram print are complimented by a similar slithery ripple sole and colorful accents. A ton of sizing is still available…for now.

Adidas x Clot Superstar Shoes by Edison Chen
Adidas x Clot Superstar Shoes by Edison Chen
Buy Here : $200
Stone Island Year of the Snake 25 Collection
Stone Island Year of the Snake 25 Collection
Stone Island

Stone Island Year of the Snake ‘025 Collection

The snake historically represents renewal, an aspect that seemingly informed Stone Island’s recycled nylon and embroidered fleece take on celebrating the Lunar New Year. The capsule collection features drippy outerwear and zodiac-inspired quilting on fleecewear, and offers an air of quality and craftsmanship that feels just right for a very swaggy new year.

Stone Island 6100001 Cotton Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Stone Island 6100001 Cotton Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $325
Stone Island 4100001 Nylon Metal Modular jacket
Stone Island 4100001 Nylon Metal Modular jacket
Buy Here : $1076

Leisure > Style
