The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According to Style Editors

Among the many resolutions that are related in some way to personal development (journaling, creating a budget, getting absolutely yoked), reconsidering and maybe reinventing your wardrobe is up there. It is, after all, another physical manifestation of “new year, new me” — a visual signifier of your willingness to grow and improve and generally try new things. New things like testing out a handful of new men’s fashion trends we’ve painstakingly sourced over hours of market research and vibe surveillance.

These trends range in scale and scope, emphasizing dress watches or belted outerwear or adopting a signature scent, but every single one is all but guaranteed to blow up and will go a long way in helping you establish a new uniform, impress a few coworkers or make the full-fledged leap from fashion fan to ‘fit god. All that’s left for you to do is try one (or a few, or all) out. Below, the top men’s fashion trends to test out in 2025.

Men’s Fashion Trends to Try in 2025

Bet on Belted Outerwear

Given that overcoats have long been a part of the menswear milieu, the transition to belted outerwear shouldn’t feel too difficult. And the payoff is massive — the minor addition of a belt adds a ton of structure and sophistication to an already solid coat moment. Tie off and reap the rewards.

The Great Plaid Revival

There was a time when a plaid shirt was considered an elementary look if not downright faux pas. Those days are behind us — from Isabel Marant to RRL, a crop of interesting shirting has popped up in the past few seasons, typically in the classic workwear styles everyone is currently dying to cop. Extra points for gravitating towards coffee hues — mochas, creams, espressos.

Scents Get Signature

Worthy resolutions and trending menswear align in adopting a signature scent (or five, as counterintuitive as that sounds) this year. Consider picking a few different parfums from the multitude of excellent colognes out there and religiously cycling through them. Dark notes and that certain “je ne sais quoi” are encouraged. Just remember — a little goes a long way.

All Butto-Err, Zipped Up

The trend cycle is racing at a breakneck clip — 2024 flexes, cowboycore or massive jeans or their ilk, are already fading in the rear-view mirror — but one undeniable holdout from the fall is the full-zip rib knit. Perhaps it’s the inherent versatility of the sweater (easy to style, easier to layer), or the fact that it’s reminiscent of the ’90s, but we don’t forsee them going anywhere soon…all of which to say, invest in one stat.

Dashing Dress Watches

Tiny watches dominated 2024, and 2025 seems to be poised for more of the same, albeit with some significant caveats. (The tiniest of Cartier Tanks on hunks like Paul Mescal, while novel, taught us that there’s such a thing as overkill.) Instead of obsessing over size, we foresee a real shift towards the proper dress watch — a style that can be worn with a suit as easily as a pair of jeans. Most quality timepieces will run you a pretty penny, but think of it as an investment. Especially since dress watches never go out of style.

Weird, Freaky or Otherwise Impractical Bags

Is busting out an entirely wild bag out there for the average guy just looking to up his game a bit? Maybe. But the fact remains that, as men adopt a simpler uniform and search for other ways to show off their personal style, 2025 is the time for an absolutely massive move — in vibe or actual size — regarding your everyday carry. The available options are simply too good to ignore. Scrunched leather weekenders, tiny drawstring sacks, woven pouches. It’s all happening.