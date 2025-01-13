Leisure > Style

The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According to Style Editors

Six surefire ways to switch up your style this year

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 13, 2025 10:20 am
men's fashion trends
Here are the men's fashion trends to try for 2025.
Reigning Champ

Among the many resolutions that are related in some way to personal development (journaling, creating a budget, getting absolutely yoked), reconsidering and maybe reinventing your wardrobe is up there. It is, after all, another physical manifestation of “new year, new me” — a visual signifier of your willingness to grow and improve and generally try new things. New things like testing out a handful of new men’s fashion trends we’ve painstakingly sourced over hours of market research and vibe surveillance.

These trends range in scale and scope, emphasizing dress watches or belted outerwear or adopting a signature scent, but every single one is all but guaranteed to blow up and will go a long way in helping you establish a new uniform, impress a few coworkers or make the full-fledged leap from fashion fan to ‘fit god. All that’s left for you to do is try one (or a few, or all) out. Below, the top men’s fashion trends to test out in 2025.

Bet on Belted Outerwear

Given that overcoats have long been a part of the menswear milieu, the transition to belted outerwear shouldn’t feel too difficult. And the payoff is massive — the minor addition of a belt adds a ton of structure and sophistication to an already solid coat moment. Tie off and reap the rewards.

Quince Italian Wool Belted Overcoat
Quince Italian Wool Belted Overcoat
Buy Here : $200
Todd Snyder Oversized Herringbone Polo Coat
Todd Snyder Oversized Herringbone Polo Coat
Buy Here : $1498
Ami Paris Belted Wool Coat
Ami Paris Belted Wool Coat
Buy Here : $1965 $982
Mr P. Belted Alpaca-Blend Coat
Mr P. Belted Alpaca-Blend Coat
Buy Here : $975 $390

The Great Plaid Revival

There was a time when a plaid shirt was considered an elementary look if not downright faux pas. Those days are behind us — from Isabel Marant to RRL, a crop of interesting shirting has popped up in the past few seasons, typically in the classic workwear styles everyone is currently dying to cop. Extra points for gravitating towards coffee hues — mochas, creams, espressos.

Isabel Marant Sulivan Checked Shirt
Isabel Marant Sulivan Checked Shirt
Buy Here : $490 $196
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Flannel Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $70 $42
Corridor Clinton Hill LS Shirt
Corridor Clinton Hill LS Shirt
Buy Here : $225
RRL Plaid Twill Workshirt
RRL Plaid Twill Workshirt
Buy Here : $225

Scents Get Signature

Worthy resolutions and trending menswear align in adopting a signature scent (or five, as counterintuitive as that sounds) this year. Consider picking a few different parfums from the multitude of excellent colognes out there and religiously cycling through them. Dark notes and that certain “je ne sais quoi” are encouraged. Just remember — a little goes a long way.

YSL – Myself
YSL – Myself
Buy Here : $155 Buy it now
D.S. & Durga — I Don’t Know What
D.S. & Durga — I Don’t Know What
Buy Here : $210 Buy it now
Aesop — Ouranon
Aesop — Ouranon
Buy Here : $200 Buy it now
Le Labo — Thé Noir 29
Le Labo — Thé Noir 29
Buy Here : $235

All Butto-Err, Zipped Up

The trend cycle is racing at a breakneck clip — 2024 flexes, cowboycore or massive jeans or their ilk, are already fading in the rear-view mirror — but one undeniable holdout from the fall is the full-zip rib knit. Perhaps it’s the inherent versatility of the sweater (easy to style, easier to layer), or the fact that it’s reminiscent of the ’90s, but we don’t forsee them going anywhere soon…all of which to say, invest in one stat.

Reigning Champ Merino Rib Vinnie Track Jacket
Reigning Champ Merino Rib Vinnie Track Jacket
Buy Here : $225
Emporio Armani Fisherman’s Knitted Cardigan
Emporio Armani Fisherman’s Knitted Cardigan
Buy Here : $553 $469
Bottega Veneta Cotton and Wool Cardigan
Bottega Veneta Cotton and Wool Cardigan
Buy Here : $2400
Uniqlo Middle Gauge Full-Zip Sweater
Uniqlo Middle Gauge Full-Zip Sweater
Buy HerE: $60

Dashing Dress Watches

Tiny watches dominated 2024, and 2025 seems to be poised for more of the same, albeit with some significant caveats. (The tiniest of Cartier Tanks on hunks like Paul Mescal, while novel, taught us that there’s such a thing as overkill.) Instead of obsessing over size, we foresee a real shift towards the proper dress watch — a style that can be worn with a suit as easily as a pair of jeans. Most quality timepieces will run you a pretty penny, but think of it as an investment. Especially since dress watches never go out of style.

La Californienne Daybreak Half n Half Watch
La Californienne Daybreak Half n Half Watch
Buy Here : $1680
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Large Small Seconds Los Angeles Watch
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Large Small Seconds Los Angeles Watch
Buy Here : $11200
Longines Dolcevita Watch
Longines Dolcevita Watch
Buy Here : $1425
Frédérique Constant Classics Carree Automatic Watch
Frédérique Constant Classics Carree Automatic Watch
Buy Here : $1195

Weird, Freaky or Otherwise Impractical Bags

Is busting out an entirely wild bag out there for the average guy just looking to up his game a bit? Maybe. But the fact remains that, as men adopt a simpler uniform and search for other ways to show off their personal style, 2025 is the time for an absolutely massive move — in vibe or actual size — regarding your everyday carry. The available options are simply too good to ignore. Scrunched leather weekenders, tiny drawstring sacks, woven pouches. It’s all happening.

Dries Van Noten Leather Weekend Bag
Dries Van Noten Leather Weekend Bag
Buy Here : $1715
And Wander x Gramicci Multi Patchwork 2Way Backpack
And Wander x Gramicci Multi Patchwork 2Way Backpack
Buy Here : $165 $86
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Drawstring Bag
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Drawstring Bag
Buy Here : $30
Bottega Venenta Leather Pouch Bag
Bottega Venenta Leather Pouch Bag
Buy Here : $2000

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

