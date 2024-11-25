Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Save Big With Johnny Biggs’ Black Friday Sale

For all you extra-tall lads out there

By Hanna Agro
November 25, 2024 12:22 pm
Shop the best Black Friday deals from Johnny Bigg
Johnny Bigg

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sometimes the regular pant size spectrum isn’t enough when you’re taller than the average chap. Well, did you know there’s a retailer that caters specifically to that need? Let us introduce you to Johnny Bigg. A size-inclusive mens fashion brand that exclusively sells clothes ranging from L to 8XL and LT (large tall) all the way to 4LT. This means that they’ve got a wide array of clothing options that other brands may not, and are keeping things accessible and stylish.

Right now, the brand is having a huge Black Friday sale (as is customary this time of year), and the entire site is 40% off throughout the duration of deals and markdowns season. We’ve done the usual digging and have rounded up anything we think you’ll find worthy of your money. But do feel free to shop the entirety of the Johnny Bigg Black Friday Sale here.

Johnny Bigg Black Trawler Crew Sweater
Johnny Bigg Black Trawler Crew Sweater
Buy Here : $89 $53
Johnny Bigg Everyday 1/4 Zip
Johnny Bigg Everyday 1/4 Zip
Johnny Bigg: $79 $47
Johnny Bigg Black Chester Harrington Jacket
Johnny Bigg Black Chester Harrington Jacket
buy here: $139 $83
Johnny Bigg Black Kilmer Flight Jacket
Johnny Bigg Black Kilmer Flight Jacket
johnny bigg: $159 $95
Johnny Bigg Rust Moore Hyperstretch Slim Pant
Johnny Bigg Rust Moore Hyperstretch Slim Pant
buy here: $79 $47
Johnny Bigg Black Comfort Flex Chino
Johnny Bigg Black Comfort Flex Chino
buy here: $89 $53
Johnny Bigg White Montage Longline Tee
Johnny Bigg White Montage Longline Tee
buy here: $49 $29
Johnny Bigg Navy Dalton Stretch Suit Jacket
Johnny Bigg Navy Dalton Stretch Suit Jacket
buy here: $179 $107

