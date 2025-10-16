Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

It’s a Good Time to Be a New Customer at Fair Harbor

From classic denim to staple flannels

By Shelby Slauer
October 16, 2025 12:37 pm EDT
fair harbor lifestyle image
Cozy up into fall.
Fair Harbor

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You know those tried-and-true closet staples with years, perhaps even decades, of cherishable quality to them? Fair Harbor is just that, known for their sustainable capsule-wardrobe-worthy basics.

If you’ve never heard of Fair Harbor, today (well, today through Oct. 31) is your lucky day, because the brand is hosting a sitewide 20% off sale for new customers, from jeans to flannels to, as previously stated, everything on their site. All you have to do is enter your email to be sent the code.

Below, we’ve picked a few of our favorites from the sale:

Shop the Fair Harbor New Customer Sale:

Fair Harbor Salty Oxford Shirt
Fair Harbor Salty Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $128 $102
Fair Harbor Horizon 5-Pocket Pant
Fair Harbor Horizon 5-Pocket Pant
Buy Here : $128 $102
Fair Harbor Saltaire Long-Sleeve Shirt
Fair Harbor Saltaire Long-Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $118 $94
Fair Harbor Seaside Lightweight Flannel
Fair Harbor Seaside Lightweight Flannel
Buy Here : $128 $102
Fair Harbor Tailwind Crew
Fair Harbor Tailwind Crew
Buy Here : $98 $78
Fair Harbor Driftwood Stretch Denim Pant
Fair Harbor Driftwood Stretch Denim Pant
Buy Here : $158 $126

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

