Leisure > Style

Closet Constructor: Descending Into (March) Madness

Or, a cautionary tale about attempting fan gear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 22, 2024 11:45 am
a collage of items on a picture background
Is it okay to wear fan gear? We discuss.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting, and affordable ways to really start dressin’. A quick editor’s note: this was written prior to the whole Kentucky debacle, which was clearly cosmic retribution for the very mention of vintage KU sports gear. Feel free to sub in your preferred (and still alive) historic powerhouse of choice when hounding Grailed.

March brings out the worst in people. Dads betting the house on a college basketball game from an app on their iPhone, coworkers breathing down your neck about how to best fill out your bracket, blowhard alumni taking way too much pride in the fact they majored in communications at UConn 20-odd years ago. Worst of all, it exposes just how many guys own a primary-colored Under Armour polo with a polyester colligate crest ironed on the chest. And how many are willing to wear them. In public.

Seth Davis Shares His March Madness Wellness Routine
Seth Davis Shares His March Madness Wellness Routine
 The broadcaster talks long flights, quick lifts and the power of meditation

Before you ask, yes, my alma mater may or may not have narrowly missed out this year, and no, I’m not bitter about the crooked NCAA selection process in the slightest. But broken ranking system aside (RIP to the Mountain West), I think of myself as a reasonable judge of personal style. Sure, not everything is for me, but, within reason, I think that people should wear what they like. After all, rules are there as guardrails, and, in many cases, are fully meant to be broken. Case and point: I firmly believe there are workarounds for rocking an out-of-trend-but-iconic jacket.

But as your friendly arbiter of what is acceptable to put on your body and a general man of principle, there are a few cardinal directives that superseded any personal nominations I might have about the zen of live and let live wear. No-show socks are a no-go, regardless of your sneaker choice. The V-neck tee should never dip past your pecs. And, obviously, that 99.99% of the time, “fan gear” is an affront to everything good and holy.

March Madness Shirt
Tip numero uno for surviving sports gear: opt for vintage.
Grailed

Call me a hater, but the joke is on you, pal. I’m not alone in thinking that your Gonzaga Dri-FIT looks dumb. The modern school of sensibly dressed men thought would suggest that, unless it’s a ‘90s footy kit, a sports jersey of any kind is decidedly non grata. I’m not here to challenge that — sleeveless basketball joints made for 6’4″ ballers who can shoot 40% from the arc don’t tend to flatter the average finance bro. Similarly, a clingy “performance” polo ain’t it, chief. You are not Coach K.

So, how does the compelled fan pull off fan gear beyond a tastefully uni-branded dad cap? My honest answer? Don’t. The realm of technical branded apparel and bookstore windbreakers is fraught with ill-fitting, shit-quality garments that are, if anything, an embarrassment to your institution. Risk versus reward would indicate that you’re better off dropping the $65 on pitchers of Miller Lite when your team inevitably bows out early.

If you really, desperately feel called to rep your school pride, there is another way. It is a well-documented if slightly obnoxious fact that vintage fan gear is just better. Better construction, better fit, better design. Maybe it’s some primacy bias, but they just don’t make a slightly baggy champion sweatshirt with a screen-printed tiger dunking like they used to. It’ll usually take some digging — in person or at online shops with resale programs like Urban Outfitters, Grailed or, shockingly, Etsy — but there are plenty a retro to be had.

Vintage Nike Kentucky Jacket
Vintage Nike Kentucky Jacket
Urban Outfitters : $120

One more piece of advice — treat this fan gear acquisition like the statement piece that it is. No need to go full yellow ‘fit for your beloved Hawkeyes. Pairing down whatever 30-year-old piece of apparel you’ve acquired with sensible staples like relaxed chinos or a heavyweight tee should do enough to telegraph that you are chill like that, both in your personal style and your ability to not duff someone out over free throws.

There you have it. How to survive March Madness, fan gear edition. Have a weekend full of half-court shots and lots of drinks.

Dehen 1920 Heavy-Duty T-Shirt
Dehen 1920 Heavy-Duty T-Shirt
Huckberry : $58
New Balance 860v2
New Balance 860v2
New Balance : $140
Uniform Bridge Basketball Sweatshirt
Uniform Bridge Basketball Sweatshirt
End Clothing : $135
Sendero Provisions Co. Ride or Die Trucker Hat
Sendero Provisions Co. Ride or Die Trucker Hat
Huckberry : $32
Todd Snyder Japanese Relaxed Fit Selvedge Chino
Todd Snyder Japanese Relaxed Fit Selvedge Chino
Todd Snyder : $298

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Like This

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife
Bugatchi hero
BUGATCHI’s Just-Launched Lifestyle Collection Is Exactly What You Should be Wearing This Spring
Selections from the Better Battery Co.
Review: Can Better Battery Co. Change How We Buy Batteries?
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a tan background
The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Samsung Neo QLED
Buy a Samsung TV…Get a Free TV?

From Our Partner

Bose QuietComfort Ultra
This Is the Best Price We’ve Seen on These Bose Headphones

$429$379

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric Scooter
Get in Loser, We’re Going to Buy an Electric Scooter

$1,000$760

Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers
This Cookware Set is Over $140 Off

$243$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Descending Into (March) Madness

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From watches to headphones, these are the best pieces from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Has Arrived

a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a tan background

The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.