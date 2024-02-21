Culture > Sports

Sports Betting Revenue Hit a New High in 2023

Gambling addiction rates are also growing

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 21, 2024 12:35 pm
More than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas
A Super Bowl prop bets board in Las Vegas
Getty Images

There are 10.9 billion reasons to consider sports betting a success since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban against it in 2018. That’s how many dollars in revenue the American Gaming Association said the sportsbook industry accrued this past year, per Front Office Sports. It was a number that, along with the $119.8 billion countrywide handle from 2023, blew past projections and marked a record high for a single year. Compared to 2022, sportsbook revenue grew a whopping 44.5%, and more than $40 billion alone was bet during 2023’s final financial quarter, 34.4% higher than it was during the same period the prior year.

“The full-year increase owes to several factors, such as five new jurisdictions becoming operational in 2023, including top performers Ohio and Massachusetts, as well as the high-profile arrival of ESPN Bet,” Front Office Sports wrote.

The publication also noted that continued growth at this rate is unlikely because “top-population states California, Texas, and Florida continue to show resistance to varying degrees toward legalization.” Plus, 38 states as well as Washington D.C. already allow sports gambling, so fewer states are remaining that could add to these already extraordinary tallies.

How to Have a Perfect Day Betting on Horses at the Del Mar Racetrack
How to Have a Perfect Day Betting on Horses at the Del Mar Racetrack
 Make a day of it at the oceanside track that Bing Crosby built

This is good for the businesses that provide sports betting services and for the states that tax those organizations. It’s also a welcome development for people who believe in small government and have attached sports betting to personal rights, including politicians on both sides of the aisle. In a recent OP-ED for The Hill, Republican Congressperson Guy Reschenthaler wrote that “legalization brings sports betting out of the shadows and into the protections of a regulated marketplace.” Thousands of regulators and governing bodies now oversee legal sportsbook activities, he pointed out. He later added: “The legal industry invests millions of dollars each year in limit-setting tools to empower players, identity and location verification technology, consumer education, and problem gambling support. Illegal operators provide none of these protections, including age verifications and especially important safeguards on college campuses.”

But has this all been enough to “protect” citizens?

One day before Super Bowl 58, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), which claims neutrality on the subject of legalized betting, released a statement with sobering data about gambling addiction trends. “Between 2018 and 2021, NCPG estimates that the risk of gambling addiction grew by 30%,” the statement said. “NCPG has also seen significant increases in calls, texts and chats to the National Problem Gambling Helpline — roughly a 45% increase in calls between 2021 and 2022.”

The organization called for a “comprehensive publicly funded problem gambling program addressing prevention, treatment and research services nationwide,” and observed that new forms of gambling are being legalized across the country.

“[N]ow is the time for the federal government to play a role in mitigating the negative consequences that come from gambling,” the NCPG said. “NCPG stands ready and willing to assist members of Congress or the Executive branch in determining and implementing policies that will reduce the rate of problem gambling.”

This publication you’re reading offers tips to sports betters regularly, but as industry activity rises alongside addiction rates, and addiction experts worry about an emerging crisis associated with the behavior, we also advocate for safe, responsible betting. Take care of yourself — perhaps with these resources.

More Like This

Powerball tickets
When Is a Winning Lottery Ticket Not a Winning Lottery Ticket?
A man's thumb hovering over a mobile betting app. Here's what online gambling is doing to our brains and bodies.
What Online Gambling Is Doing to Our Brains and Bodies
A general view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
NFL Best Bets: How to Bet 49ers-Chiefs, Including 10 Top Props
Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

More than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas

Sports Betting Revenue Hit a New High in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We Can Expect Plenty More NBA All-Star Games That Stink

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”

Super agent Scott Boras looks on during a New York Yankees press conference. Four of his clients are MLB free agents holding out for more money as spring training begins.

Top MLB Free Agents Remain Unsigned as Spring Training Begins

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.