Culture > Sports

Maverick Carter Links LeBron James With Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter

Carter has admitted to being a client of alleged illegal California bookie Wayne Nix

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 2, 2024 11:41 am
Maverick Carter high-fives LeBron James.
Maverick Carter (left) admitted to using an illegal bookie to bet on the NBA.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty

Though it appears Shohei Ohtani will not be facing any discipline from Major League Baseball or law enforcement for his connection to an investigation into illegal gambling involving multiple alleged bookies and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, more details about the alleged operation continue to emerge thanks to ESPN.

One of those details, and one that has largely flown under the radar, is that one of the alleged bookies who is connected to the investigation, Wayne Nix, is connected to the bookie, Mathew Bowyer, who allegedly took illegal bets from Mizuhara because they both allegedly used the same Las Vegas casino, Resorts World, to launder money.

“Multiple sources told ESPN that Resorts World is at the center of what federal authorities described in an affidavit as an investigation into ‘illegal sports bookmaking organizations operating in Southern California, and the laundering of the proceeds of these operations through casinos in Las Vegas.’ Twelve people have been charged or convicted to date, and two Vegas casinos have agreed to pay fines, according to the affidavit.”

What’s interesting about the alleged connection between Nix and Bowyer is that it creates a link between Ohtani and LeBron James as the NBA superstar’s longtime friend and business manager Maverick Carter, who has already admitted to betting on pro basketball games using an illegal bookie, according to records reviewed by The Washington Post.

MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
 Cubs reliever Luke Little was forced to change his glove because of white in the patch

Per The Post, Carter told law enforcement agents he “could not remember” placing any bets on the Lakers (James’s team) and his spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said his client’s wagering “has nothing to do with” James. “In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix,” Mendelsohn told The Post. “Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.”

Like MLB, the NBA prohibits players, team and league officials from gambling on their league and betting on other pro sports is largely discouraged, if not unofficially prohibited. The National Basketball Players Association prohibits league agents from gambling on The Association as well. However, since there is no rule banning the business managers of league players from wagering on the NBA, Carter didn’t violate league rules. Nor did James, who has not been accused of placing bets on the NBA or any other sport. As of now, the same applies to Ohtani.

However, NBA and MLB officials cannot be pleased that two individuals who are (or were in Mizuhara’s case) so closely tied to the faces of their respective leagues are directly involved in illegal sports gambling. Even though James and Ohtani have not been accused of betting and may not have even known what their associates were up to, simply having their names linked with illegal sports gambling is bad for business. Perhaps that’s why those links, especially in the case of James, have not been front-page news.

More Like This

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2024 NFL Draft. He recently spoke about expanding the regular season to 18 games.
Just Accept the NFL’s 18-Game Regular Season Is Happening
Chicago Bears helmet on a green field. We recently got a look at new design renderings of the planned Soldier Field replacement.
New Chicago Bears Stadium Design Includes Giant Glass Wall
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
Laiatu Latu poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft’s First Round Was Offensive for Defensive Players

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

two slices of pizza, one pepporoni, one cheese, on a white paper plate
The 5 Best Pizza Places in Los Angeles
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
A man with a weighted vest jogs through a blurry cityscape. Here's why you should incorporate weighted vests into your workouts.
It’s Time to Work Out With a Weighted Vest
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
A chilled Sidecar cocktail in a coupe glass with a sugared rim on a dark wood table next to a leather seat. The Sidecar is gaining in popularity in top bars.
The Sidecar Is the Classic Cocktail Making a Surprise Comeback

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Maverick Carter high-fives LeBron James.

Maverick Carter Links LeBron James With Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Mike Trout Is Morphing Into an Albatross

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey’s Miller Time MSG Moment Saves Sixers

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2024 NFL Draft. He recently spoke about expanding the regular season to 18 games.

Just Accept the NFL’s 18-Game Regular Season Is Happening

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District