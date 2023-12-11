Culture > Sports

Is Shohei Ohtani the New Bobby Bonilla? 

Per ESPN, a “majority” of Ohtani’s $700-million contract is deferred

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
December 11, 2023 11:35 am
Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout.
Shohei Ohtani will be getting money from the Dodgers for a long time.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

For more than 20 years, former New York Met Bobby Bonilla has collected $1,193,248.20 every time July 1 pops up on the calendar. The practice, which began in 2011 a decade after Bonilla retired from Major League Baseball, will continue until 2035. The money comes Bonilla’s way each year because he was owed $5.9 million when the Mets released him in 1999. Wanting to keep the cash on hand so they could invest in their roster, the Mets agreed to make $29.8 million in deferred payments to Bonilla through 2035 — at 8% interest.

While the exact details of the massive $700-million contract Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend have not been released, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that he’s been told a “majority” of Ohtani’s deal is deferred. If true, that’s a huge win for Los Angeles and likely means that both Ohtani and Bonilla will be collecting hefty checks from their former employers in 2035.

Passan explains: “When money in a contract is deferred, the competitive-balance tax number — the luxury tax — is discounted. With a source saying a ‘majority’ of Ohtani’s contract is deferred, the discount could be significant. Typically, a CBT number is the average annual value of a deal — in this case $70 million. But depending on the size and length of the deferrals, Ohtani’s CBT number is likelier to wind up in the $40-50 million-a-year range, an enormous benefit for the Dodgers. The deferrals also affect the net present value of the deal. There’s a rule of thumb across all walks of life: Money today is more valuable than money tomorrow, inflation being what it is. When you defer money, you’re taking less. The Dodgers are operating in an environment in which the prime rate is 8.5%. And with money today being so pricey, it lowers the present-day value of the deal by a significant margin.”

Edwin Diaz’s Mets Contract Has Echoes of Bobby Bonilla’s
Edwin Diaz’s Mets Contract Has Echoes of Bobby Bonilla’s
 He could be paid through 2042

At the end of the day, the 29-year-old is going to be paid $700 million by the Dodgers and will also likely make a hefty amount of cash in endorsements and other earnings. If Los Angeles wins the World Series during Ohtani’s deal, which seems very likely considering the reigning unanimous American League MVP will be slotting into a stacked lineup that already includes MVP winners Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, that will only increase his earning potential in LA.

Deferring cash may put less money in Ohtani’s pocket in the short-term, but it shouldn’t end up costing him too much in the end and may ultimately pay off in a big way if the Dodgers are able to win the World Series. And if July 1 eventually becomes known as Shohei Ohtani Day instead of Bobby Bonilla Day, so be it.

More Like This

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract
Shohei Ohtani sits on the bench at Angel Stadium.
Is America’s Pastime’s Top Star Headed to Canada?
Fans hold up a Japanese flag during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Japanese Phenom Taking Talents to MLB…as Early as 2027
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
With Shohei Ohtani’s Future Uncertain, Mike Trout May Want Out of LA

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Four images stitched together of a woman using stretching equipment.
Review: Castleflexx Takes the Guesswork Out of Stretching
What It Takes to Be a Great Explorer, From a Trained Expeditionist
What It Takes to Be a Great Explorer, From a Trained Expeditionist
Books piled up in the shape of a Christmas tree.
We Should All Adopt This Holiday Tradition From Iceland
Cannabis Gift Guide
21 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
Lowell National Historic Park
Lowell Looks Like Massachusetts but Tastes Like Phnom Penh
Books of the year, 2023
The 10 Best Books of 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout.

Is Shohei Ohtani the New Bobby Bonilla? 

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract

Shohei Ohtani sits on the bench at Angel Stadium.

Is America’s Pastime’s Top Star Headed to Canada?

Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 14 Games

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Runners on a quiet road in the Japanese Alps, running past shop keepers.

What It’s Like to Run the Nakasendō, Japan’s Ancient Postal Route

a beer on a wood table under a chandelier

Trace Brewing Keeps It Local and Invites Everyone to the Craft Beer Table

The Super Pacific X1, a truck canopy camper, in the bed of a pickup sitting on the beach

Testing Super Pacific’s Turnkey Camper in the Soggy Northwest

Books of the year, 2023

The 10 Best Books of 2023