Culture > Sports

Is Online Sports Betting Making Money Laundering Easier?

A recent investigation unearthed some unsettling connections

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 16, 2024 10:39 am
A hacker using a computer. Here's why some money launderers are using sports betting platforms.
What happens when online gambling and money laundering converge?
Getty Images

If you’ve been thinking more about the downsides of sports betting in the last few weeks, it’s not hard to guess why. The scandal that brought down Ippei Mizuhara, best known as Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, is getting bleaker and bleaker as more details emerge. And it’s prompted a number of observers of the sporting world to reckon with gambling — including a memorable essay by Defector’s Barry Petchesky.

The Mizuhara case isn’t the only reason to be wary of gambling, though — another recent story offers a very different cause for concern. In an investigation for 404 Media, Joseph Cox explored the ways in which online gambling has become very useful for money laundering. Or, as Cox describes it, “dirty money went in, legitimately gambled winnings came out.”

Cox goes on to recount the case of Alex Bogomolny, the target of an undercover FBI operation, who offered to launder money for prospective clients using a combination of methods, including online gambling company FanDuel. (The prospective clients in this case were undercover agents.) As the article explains, the proposed laundering involved using compromised credit cards to open accounts with FanDuel, and then withdrawing money from those accounts from a casino in person.

What Online Gambling Is Doing to Our Brains and Bodies
What Online Gambling Is Doing to Our Brains and Bodies
 Money down, cortisol up: Omnipresent betting is taking its toll

That’s just the tip of the illicit iceberg. The investigation into Bogomolny also included a massage parlor, hacking forums and improper usage of the mobile payment service Cash App. When 404 Media contacted FanDuel, the company noted that its guidelines require that users’ funds are “free from and unconnected to any illegality” — and that it does monitor accounts for suspicious activity.

That’s all well and good, but this investigation shows how easily this system can be gamed. And in a situation where large sums of money are being deposited and withdrawn, it’s not hard to see how something that might be suspicious in a different context might be less of a red flag in this one. It’s something that regulators and lawmakers will need to reckon with before long.

More Like This

A football on stacks of money you could win in sports gambling
Sports Gambling Ads Have Officially Taken Over NFL Broadcasts
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley Raises Alarm Over Online Gambling
Gambling odds
Four Years After Sports Gambling Went Legal Nationwide, Americans Have Wagered $125 Billion
More than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas
A Rise in Gambling Addiction as Sports Betting Expands Seems Like a Safe Bet

Culture
Culture > Internet
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the links.
Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already
An illustration of four guy friends in a bar. We talk to a man who in Cincinnati who made friends by creating a real-life "Cheers."
After Failing to Make Friends, He Created a Real-Life “Cheers”
From hot sauce to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
The bell-tower of San Frediano church from the top of Torre Guinigi
A Guide to Lesser-Known Lucca, Italy

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

A hacker using a computer. Here's why some money launderers are using sports betting platforms.

Is Online Sports Betting Making Money Laundering Easier?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark at the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Has Return Date in WNBA

Hudson Valley Renegades

One Group Now Owns a Quarter of the Nation's Minor League Baseball Teams

Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.

MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District