Brad Pitt Is Taking This Whole Racecar Driver Thing Seriously

Putting the 'fit in F1

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 30, 2024 9:58 am
Brad Pitt F1 Style
Brad Pitt puts the flex in F1.
Getty Images

Actor, entrepreneur, race car driver — if anyone can do it, it’s probably coastal grandma Brad Pitt. Don’t know what I’m talking about? If you live under a rock, the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star is currently in the process of filming a Formula 1 racing movie, dubbed F1 and set to land summer 2025. The Joe Kosinski-directed flick is shaping up to be a massive blockbuster, with a star-studded cast that includes Javier Bardem and Damson Edris and a hyped release poised to capitalize on America’s growing Formula 1 obsession.

As a person whose F1 consumption is admittedly limited to TikTok thirst traps of Lando Norris and whatever objectively terrible Lewis Hamilton outfit GQ decides to post, I’m as much excited for the very fast ‘fits the movie is already offering as I am the mile-a-minute driving sequences and insider race car driver-ball of F1. And if recent photos of Pitt filming stints at the likes of British and Hungary Grand Prix are any indication, I have every right to be.

Decked out in very legit, head-to-toe racer gear — Pitt’s APXGP race team may be fiction, but the OMP baselayer and racing jumpsuit are what the real pros use, too — our boy Brad looks like a modern-day Senna, down to the acetate frames and helmet-mussed locks. It’s enough to make me want to rack up the credit card on swaggy F1 garb that will never, ever see the inside of a Mercedes.

OMP Tecnica Evo Baselayer
OMP Tecnica Evo Baselayer
Buy Here : $199
Mercedes 2024 Team Softshell Jacket
Mercedes 2024 Team Softshell Jacket
Mercedes : $189

Of course, not everyone wants to look like they just stepped off the track, and not everyone is ready to commit to skintight mockneck underwear. But wouldn’t you know it: Brad’s sartorial romp hasn’t been limited to on-set race suits. Pitt was snapped in arriving at this year’s Hungary GP, sauntering up in a perfectly lived-in sweatshirt and buttery leather day bay. (Complete with vintage belt, on sale AirPod Max and the aforementioned aviators. The man knows how to accessorize.)

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, F1, proves basic doesn’t have to be boring. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The look is by all means causal, and yet the details — obscenely good green shades, vintage-wash denim, custom IWC grail — make it an instant classic…and ripe for the copying. It’s a particularly easy rip, given that Pitt is an longtime fan of British knitwear giant Sunspel, and you can currently snag the same loopback sweatshirt for a cool $170.

This may seem a touch pricy for sweats, but trust me when I say that the premium Sunspel basic is honestly a steal — the sweatshirt, which is light enough for some late summer frolicking, looks killer oversized and wears beautifully with your favorite pair of selvedge jeans. Alas, the excellent “Thyme” color is currently out of stock, meaning you’ll just have to choose one of the other 21 tasty shades. Smoke Green,” anyone?

Whether your closet can handle the speed of racewear or you’re pulling off for a less intense level of track style, remember: throttle the clutch and be like Brad. Shop Brad Pitt’s F1-inspired look below.

Shop The Look

Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel : $170
Jacques Marie Mage + George Cortina Aviator Acetate Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage + George Cortina Aviator Acetate Sunglasses
Mr Porter : $825
Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code
Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code
 The “Twisters” star whipped up a perfect summer ‘fit. Here’s how to recreate it.
Todd Snyder Relaxed Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder Relaxed Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder : $198
Bleu De Chauffe Full-Grain Leather Weekend Bag
Bleu De Chauffe Full-Grain Leather Weekend Bag
Mr Porter : $640

More Like This

The Breitling Endurance Pro 38, featuring a purple rubber band
The Breitling Endurance Pro 38 Is the Perfect Watch for the Serious Athlete 
The pieces at The Seven have been curated by store owner Camille Zarsky, who works with designers to develop limited-edition capsule collections only available at the store.
A Guide to the Best Independent Jewelers in NYC
Todd Snyder opened a San Francisco branch in 2022, which employs an in-house tailor
The 7 Best Menswear Stores in San Francisco
Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf Compression ‘Sea Turtle," featuring a stainless steel wristband
Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf Compression ‘Sea Turtle’ Is the Fun, Colorful Dive Watch You Need in Your Collection

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
All the Deals

