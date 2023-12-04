12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Looking to put the finishing touches on your full slate of gifts for a dude in your life? Or are you looking for a few affordable options to give to people who are asking what you want? Below, some of the best stocking stuffers for men, whether the giftee’s primary interests are in style, tech, cooking or relaxing, from brands like Fly By Jing, Huckberry, Bombas and more.
Speks Crags Magnetic Putty
Designed for stress relief and ADHD, Speks sells unique magnetic playthings for those with fidgety fingers. This specific offering from the brand is like silly putty, if silly putty was made from mini magnetic stones. The super-smooth individual pieces are super satisfying to the touch and come in a small tin can for easy storage.
Jabra Elite 8 Active
You can read our full review of Jabra’s workout-specific wireless earbuds here…or, you can just take our word for it when we say that these bad boys blow your average AirPods out of the water.
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
This 100% all-natural Sichuan spicy chili sauce, crafted in Chengdu, China, is one of our go-to condiments for when we require a little extra kick.
Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock (4-Pack)
We don’t know who decided that socks were a lame gift, but clearly, they’ve never popped on a pair of silky Bombas Merino mid-calves before.
Huckberry Beanie
A good beanie is all but essential for fighting the cold and looking cool. How about one that won’t break the bank and comes in an eye-catching color, to boot?
Apple AirTag
Everyone could benefit from having one of these babies affixed to their luggage.
Jaxon Lane Rain Or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen
This dermatologist-recommended 2-in1 face sunscreen and moisturizer features SPF 50+ protection, a non-greasy formula that doesn’t clog pores and no white film, making it suitable for all skin tones.
Brightland The Mini Artist Series
Delicious olive oils housed in petite bottles with artist-designed labels.
Filthy Olive Brine
Whipping up a deliciously dirty martini at home has never been easier thanks to Filthy’s olive brine pouches (each pouch makes about 15 martinis), which are produced with naturally cured olives.
Fee Brothers Bar Cocktail Bitters
Made in Rochester, New York, this 6-pack of classic and unique flavored bitters will elevate their favorite cocktails.
James Brand The Ellis
It’s always a good idea to have a functioning multi-tool on hand. The updated Ellis multi-tool includes a blade, scissors, scraper, flathead screwdrivers and a pry tool.
