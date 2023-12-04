12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Looking to put the finishing touches on your full slate of gifts for a dude in your life? Or are you looking for a few affordable options to give to people who are asking what you want? Below, some of the best stocking stuffers for men, whether the giftee’s primary interests are in style, tech, cooking or relaxing, from brands like Fly By Jing, Huckberry, Bombas and more.

Speks Crags Magnetic Putty Designed for stress relief and ADHD, Speks sells unique magnetic playthings for those with fidgety fingers. This specific offering from the brand is like silly putty, if silly putty was made from mini magnetic stones. The super-smooth individual pieces are super satisfying to the touch and come in a small tin can for easy storage. Buy it now : $25

Jabra Elite 8 Active You can read our full review of Jabra’s workout-specific wireless earbuds here…or, you can just take our word for it when we say that these bad boys blow your average AirPods out of the water. Amazon : $200

Huckberry Beanie A good beanie is all but essential for fighting the cold and looking cool. How about one that won’t break the bank and comes in an eye-catching color, to boot? Huckberry : $30

Filthy Olive Brine Whipping up a deliciously dirty martini at home has never been easier thanks to Filthy’s olive brine pouches (each pouch makes about 15 martinis), which are produced with naturally cured olives. Buy Here : $5

James Brand The Ellis It’s always a good idea to have a functioning multi-tool on hand. The updated Ellis multi-tool includes a blade, scissors, scraper, flathead screwdrivers and a pry tool. James : $129