The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The footwear game moves at a breakneck pace — one wrong step and the hottest drops from brands like Nike, New Balance, Adidas and more will pass you by. That’s where we come in. We’ve consistently monitored the markets for any and all footwear heat, and laced them up into a handy weekly roundup of best sneaker releases. This week: Stone Island and New Balance drop a skate-inspired numeric, JJJJound revisits the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 and running label Norda unexpectedly launches a recovery slide.

Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272 Stone Island

Release Date: June 18

Where to Buy: Stone Island

Need to Know:

There’s no question about it: Stone Island and New Balance are making an early play for sneaker of the year with their forthcoming Numeric 272. The tri-colorway drop (the collection offers off-white, a blue-navy hybrid and rain-boot yellow) is nothing like we’ve seen before, with a vulcanized suede and a light-reactive poly canvas upper that laterally bisects the shoe and a rubberized Stone Island Marina heel branding that all equate to perhaps the most skate shoe-looking skate shoe ever. Prepare for the bank account to take a hit.

JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 JJJJound

Release Date: June 14

Where to Buy: End Clothing, JJJJound

Need to Know: After originally teaming up for the collab that really propelled Asics into pole dad shoe position, JJJJound and the Japanese label are finally back with another pair of the bulbous Gel-Kayano 14. The white, silver and black colorway is tastefully muted, while the baby blue-detailed version adds a pop of summery color to an otherwise subtle retro-inspired trainer. Both launch June 12 and June 14 on JJJJound’s and Asics’ webstores, respectively.

Norda 008 Slide Norda

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Norda

Need to Know:

Canadian label Norda has been making waves in the trail running community with their tough-as-nails trainers, but their latest release, the 008 Slide, turns its focus to the recovery side of running footwear. The slide, built with dual-density foam and a custom Vibram Ecostep EVO outsole, channels the same protection and durability as the brand’s other silos, albeit in a more relaxed, comfort-foward manner. The initial launch features four earthy colorways: “Sage,” “Oud,” “Hinoki,” and “Névé.”

Nike Cortez Leather “Perforated” Nike

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Nike

Need to Know: It doesn’t get much more iconic than the Nike Cortez, but Nike is still finding unique ways to innovate on the style, as seen on the new “perforated leather” variant. While staying faithful to the Cortez’s instantly-recognizable silhouette, the new drop introduces a swoosh stapled directly into the leather upper, making them perfect for the encroaching summer months. The full collection drops in a variety of hues later this summer, but small-footed fellas can scoop the women’s sizing of the “White” and “Pale Shade” colorways right this instant.

New Balance TDS MT10T New Balance

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: New Balance

Need to Know:

If you haven’t heard of New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio, you’re not alone. The sub-label, which has quietly churned out a mess of fascinating experimental designs (Niobium hive, rise up) for more than a decade, has gone criminally unnoticed among most sneakerheads, something the brand is clearly trying to change with the latest launch of the New Balance TDS MT10T. Borrowing from the 2010s MT10 minimalist trail shoe, the TDS MT10T swaps laces for an open upper and toggle system that combines both the current obsession with ballet sneakers and the ongoing demand for outdoor-ready footwear styles. Cop the Vibram-soled sneaker in either all-black or stark white while you still can.

Adidas Italia 60s End Clothing

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Adidas

Need to Know: Somewhere between on-trend retro and quiet luxury kick, the Adidas’ Italia silo is getting the made-in-Italy makeover. The athletic shoe, originally made in Rome in 1959, has been retooled with ultra-soft leather, a premium lining, rubber outsole and metallic “adidas Italia” branding. They seem like something Harry Styles would wear, and that’s the ultimate compliment.