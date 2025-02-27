Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Including a skate-inspired Stone Island x New Balance numeric and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated June 12, 2025 12:28 pm EDT
Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272
All the footwear releases you should care about.
Stone Island

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The footwear game moves at a breakneck pace — one wrong step and the hottest drops from brands like Nike, New Balance, Adidas and more will pass you by. That’s where we come in. We’ve consistently monitored the markets for any and all footwear heat, and laced them up into a handy weekly roundup of best sneaker releases. This week: Stone Island and New Balance drop a skate-inspired numeric, JJJJound revisits the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 and running label Norda unexpectedly launches a recovery slide.

Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272

Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272
Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272
Stone Island

Release Date: June 18

Where to Buy: Stone Island

Need to Know:
There’s no question about it: Stone Island and New Balance are making an early play for sneaker of the year with their forthcoming Numeric 272. The tri-colorway drop (the collection offers off-white, a blue-navy hybrid and rain-boot yellow) is nothing like we’ve seen before, with a vulcanized suede and a light-reactive poly canvas upper that laterally bisects the shoe and a rubberized Stone Island Marina heel branding that all equate to perhaps the most skate shoe-looking skate shoe ever. Prepare for the bank account to take a hit.

Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272
Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272
Learn More

JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14
JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14
JJJJound

Release Date: June 14

Where to Buy: End Clothing, JJJJound

Need to Know: After originally teaming up for the collab that really propelled Asics into pole dad shoe position, JJJJound and the Japanese label are finally back with another pair of the bulbous Gel-Kayano 14. The white, silver and black colorway is tastefully muted, while the baby blue-detailed version adds a pop of summery color to an otherwise subtle retro-inspired trainer. Both launch June 12 and June 14 on JJJJound’s and Asics’ webstores, respectively.

JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14
JJJJound x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14
Buy Here : $215

Norda 008 Slide

Norda 008 Slide
Norda 008 Slide
Norda

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Norda

Need to Know:
Canadian label Norda has been making waves in the trail running community with their tough-as-nails trainers, but their latest release, the 008 Slide, turns its focus to the recovery side of running footwear. The slide, built with dual-density foam and a custom Vibram Ecostep EVO outsole, channels the same protection and durability as the brand’s other silos, albeit in a more relaxed, comfort-foward manner. The initial launch features four earthy colorways:  “Sage,” “Oud,” “Hinoki,” and “Névé.”

Norda 008 Slide
Norda 008 Slide
Buy Here : $145

Nike Cortez “Perforated Leather”

Nike Cortez Leather "Perforated"
Nike Cortez Leather “Perforated”
Nike

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Nike

Need to Know: It doesn’t get much more iconic than the Nike Cortez, but Nike is still finding unique ways to innovate on the style, as seen on the new “perforated leather” variant. While staying faithful to the Cortez’s instantly-recognizable silhouette, the new drop introduces a swoosh stapled directly into the leather upper, making them perfect for the encroaching summer months. The full collection drops in a variety of hues later this summer, but small-footed fellas can scoop the women’s sizing of the “White” and “Pale Shade” colorways right this instant.

Nike Cortez “Perforated Leather”
Nike Cortez “Perforated Leather”
Buy Here : $125

New Balance TDS MT10T

New Balance TDS MT10T
New Balance TDS MT10T
New Balance

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: New Balance

Need to Know:
If you haven’t heard of New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio, you’re not alone. The sub-label, which has quietly churned out a mess of fascinating experimental designs (Niobium hive, rise up) for more than a decade, has gone criminally unnoticed among most sneakerheads, something the brand is clearly trying to change with the latest launch of the New Balance TDS MT10T. Borrowing from the 2010s MT10 minimalist trail shoe, the TDS MT10T swaps laces for an open upper and toggle system that combines both the current obsession with ballet sneakers and the ongoing demand for outdoor-ready footwear styles. Cop the Vibram-soled sneaker in either all-black or stark white while you still can.

New Balance TDS MT10T
New Balance TDS MT10T
Buy Here : $140

Adidas Italia 60s Made In Italy

Adidas Italia 60s
Adidas Italia 60s
End Clothing

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy: Adidas

Need to Know: Somewhere between on-trend retro and quiet luxury kick, the Adidas’ Italia silo is getting the made-in-Italy makeover. The athletic shoe, originally made in Rome in 1959, has been retooled with ultra-soft leather, a premium lining, rubber outsole and metallic “adidas Italia” branding. They seem like something Harry Styles would wear, and that’s the ultimate compliment.

Adidas Italia 60s Made In Italy
Adidas Italia 60s Made In Italy
Buy Here : $400

More Like This

Father's day gifts collage on greenery background
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)
Breitling Superocean Heritage
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week
The Infinity Series Pure watch in frosted silver and rose gold from J.N. Shapiro
American Watchmaker J.N. Shapiro Unveils Its Most Accessible Piece Yet
Asics GT-2160
The Final Boss of Dad Sneakers Is on Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
A man and woman talking about wine but saying nothing at a party
You’re Talking About Wine All Wrong
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
MJ Lenderman, Cameron Winter, Waxahatchee, all musicians who have been dubbed "dad rock"
It’s Time to Retire the Term “Dad Rock”

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
A man and woman talking about wine but saying nothing at a party
You’re Talking About Wine All Wrong
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
MJ Lenderman, Cameron Winter, Waxahatchee, all musicians who have been dubbed "dad rock"
It’s Time to Retire the Term “Dad Rock”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Two men by the sea lifestyle image

Stand Out by the Sea with Vilebrequin’s Summer Collection

Stone Island x New Balance Numeric 272

The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Breitling Superocean Heritage

All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

After scanning six classic mall brand websites, I found myself quite impressed with each brand's selection of new warm-weather arrivals.

6 Summer Outfits From 6 Mall Brands, as Chosen by a Woman 

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week