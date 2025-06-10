The Final Boss of Dad Sneakers Is on Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
We have a rare consensus between fashion illuminati, TikTok alogrithms and annoyingly plugged-in cousins, and the verdict is in: undeniably, Asics are the dad shoe of the moment. (One of them, at least.) Long a favorite of seasoned runners, the Japanese footwear label’s line-up of chunky, hi-vis mesh trainers — silos like the Gel-1130 or Gel-Kayano 14 — have captured the collective intrigue of footwear fanatics everywhere in recent years, aided by various big-shot collabs with brands like Kith and JJJJound.
If it’s time to retire the New Balance 990s or Nike Air Monarchs for something a bit fresher, you’re in luck. Seemingly against all seasonal pricing odds, the brand’s most fatherly of footwear — the Asics GT-2160, a bulbous, ultra-technical lifestyle model directly inspired by the iconic GT-2000 running line — is currently marked down by 25%, just in time for Father’s Day. This in no way means that you have to have sired children (yuck) to score a pair for well under $100, but, given their inherent lawn-mowing and hot dog grilling prowess, the timing is serendipitous.
Go on — make a dad’s day. Or make your own day, even if you’re not a dad. We won’t tell. You can find the on-sale Asics GT-2160 below, or, shop the entirety of Asics’ father-friendly footwear here.
