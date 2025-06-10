Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Final Boss of Dad Sneakers Is on Sale

Save 25% on the coveted Asics GT-2160

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 10, 2025 12:17 pm EDT
Asics GT-2160
The ASICS GT-2160 is the ultimate dad shoe.
Asics/Getty Images

We have a rare consensus between fashion illuminati, TikTok alogrithms and annoyingly plugged-in cousins, and the verdict is in: undeniably, Asics are the dad shoe of the moment. (One of them, at least.) Long a favorite of seasoned runners, the Japanese footwear label’s line-up of chunky, hi-vis mesh trainers — silos like the Gel-1130 or Gel-Kayano 14 — have captured the collective intrigue of footwear fanatics everywhere in recent years, aided by various big-shot collabs with brands like Kith and JJJJound.

If it’s time to retire the New Balance 990s or Nike Air Monarchs for something a bit fresher, you’re in luck. Seemingly against all seasonal pricing odds, the brand’s most fatherly of footwear — the Asics GT-2160, a bulbous, ultra-technical lifestyle model directly inspired by the iconic GT-2000 running line — is currently marked down by 25%, just in time for Father’s Day. This in no way means that you have to have sired children (yuck) to score a pair for well under $100, but, given their inherent lawn-mowing and hot dog grilling prowess, the timing is serendipitous.

Go on — make a dad’s day. Or make your own day, even if you’re not a dad. We won’t tell. You can find the on-sale Asics GT-2160 below, or, shop the entirety of Asics’ father-friendly footwear here.

Asics GT-2160 Sneaker
Asics GT-2160 Sneaker
Buy Here : $120 $90

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

