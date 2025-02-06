Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nothing against the galaxy-brain options from fashion-forward menswear brands, but sometimes, chill guys just want to wear chill clothes. Normal-looking, well made clothes that fit well and feel great — something that the current Alex Crane sale has in spades. The independent label has been churning out easy-wear clothing for going on a decade now, and their small batch of staples — best-sellers like the Kite Jacket, Cham Pant and Campo Sweater — have wiggled their way into our daily rotation here at InsideHook HQ.

If this sounds your speed, you’re in luck, because the brand is throwing one of their infamous and infrequent sample sales, where, along with a ton of discounted stock, Alex Crane offers a host of one-of-a-kind samples, marked down at up to 70% and ready to be added to your weekly ‘fit rotation.

The Alex Crane sale is only around for a few days, so, in the interest of time, we’ve pulled a variety of on-sale items that we think you’ll love. You can check out the rest of the one-of-a-kind samples and discounted stock for yourself here.

Shop the Alex Crane Sample Sale

Beyond its environmentally friendly plant-based construction, the classic silhouette of the Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has made it a mainstay among the best lightweight jackets and chore coat out there. This cozy quilted iteration is as solid as a layering piece gets, especially considering its paltry $100 price tag.

Combining a lightweight, 100% Italian Merino wool with an easy fit ribbed detailing, the Campo Sweater is arguably the platonic ideal of the normal guy sweater.

Alex Crane’s Cham Pants made be woven from a luxe, 100% sustainably-grown French linen, but they’re more than up for the task of long work days and longer bar hangs.