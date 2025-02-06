Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself

Save up to 70% on select stock, including the best-selling Kite Jacket

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 6, 2025 10:58 am EST
Alex Crane
Alex Crane's Sample Sale is a really big deal.
Alex Crane

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nothing against the galaxy-brain options from fashion-forward menswear brands, but sometimes, chill guys just want to wear chill clothes. Normal-looking, well made clothes that fit well and feel great — something that the current Alex Crane sale has in spades. The independent label has been churning out easy-wear clothing for going on a decade now, and their small batch of staples — best-sellers like the Kite Jacket, Cham Pant and Campo Sweater — have wiggled their way into our daily rotation here at InsideHook HQ.

If this sounds your speed, you’re in luck, because the brand is throwing one of their infamous and infrequent sample sales, where, along with a ton of discounted stock, Alex Crane offers a host of one-of-a-kind samples, marked down at up to 70% and ready to be added to your weekly ‘fit rotation.

The Mr Porter Sale Section Has Everything You Need
The Mr Porter Sale Section Has Everything You Need
 Save up to 70% on designer menswear

The Alex Crane sale is only around for a few days, so, in the interest of time, we’ve pulled a variety of on-sale items that we think you’ll love. You can check out the rest of the one-of-a-kind samples and discounted stock for yourself here.

Shop the Alex Crane Sample Sale

Alex Crane Quilted Kite Jacket
Alex Crane Quilted Kite Jacket
Buy Here : $250 $100

Beyond its environmentally friendly plant-based construction, the classic silhouette of the Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has made it a mainstay among the best lightweight jackets and chore coat out there. This cozy quilted iteration is as solid as a layering piece gets, especially considering its paltry $100 price tag.

Alex Crane Sample Caza Knit Shirt
Alex Crane Sample Caza Knit Shirt
Buy Here : $136 $68
Alex Crane Canvas River Maps Cham Pants
Alex Crane Canvas River Maps Cham Pants
Buy Here : $155 $64
Alex Crane Campo Sweater
Alex Crane Campo Sweater
Buy Here : $170 $68

Combining a lightweight, 100% Italian Merino wool with an easy fit ribbed detailing, the Campo Sweater is arguably the platonic ideal of the normal guy sweater.

Alex Crane Sample Canvas Kite Jacket
Alex Crane Sample Canvas Kite Jacket
Buy Here : $200 $80
Alex Crane Sample Playa Shirt
Alex Crane Sample Playa Shirt
Buy Here : $160 $48
Alex Crane Sample Canvas Cham Pants
Alex Crane Sample Canvas Cham Pants
Buy Here : $155 $64

Alex Crane’s Cham Pants made be woven from a luxe, 100% sustainably-grown French linen, but they’re more than up for the task of long work days and longer bar hangs.

More Like This

Elwoods latest drop will have you ready for spring
Elwood’s Mitford Drop Is for the Cool Academic
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
Pedro Pascal Bode
Don’t Look Now, But Pedro Pascal Is a Bona-Fide Bode Guy
The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe
Allen Edmonds Is Hosting a Sale on Sale Items

From Our Partner

You’ll Never Find Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 This Cheap
You’ll Never Find Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 This Cheap

$170$113

Vans Sneakers
$50 For Primo Vans? Absolutely.

$85$51

Sonos Ace Headphones
Sonos’ One-Of-A-Kind Headphones Are Finally on Sale

$449$349

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread