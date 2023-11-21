Leisure > Style

Nearly Everything at Everlane Is on Sale

Perfect time to get that turtleneck they've been eyeing.

A sampling of the best Everlane Black Friday deals
Everlane/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 21, 2023 8:20 am
Everlane’s Black Friday sale is on, and it’s pretty damn good. The San Francisco-based retailer is offering 50% off nearly all of its highly giftable, well-crafted and smart-looking basics. Shop the coziest knitwear, handsomest jackets and comfiest jeans at a pretty sweet discount.

You can browse the entire sale here, or take a look at some of our top Everlane Black Monday sale picks for both men and women below.

Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck

An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet. 

Buy Here : $248$174
Everlane Day Glove
Everlane Day Glove

The brand’s beloved shoe is now under $100.

Everlane : $135$95
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew

Here for a cozy, semi-cropped moment.

Buy Here : $198$139
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe

A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.

Buy Here : $110$66
Everlane Way-High Jean
Everlane Way-High Jean

These premium organic cotton jeans offer an incredibly flattering, high-waist fit.

Buy Here : $118$83
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck

A classic fold-over turtleneck made from Everlane’s soft blend of fine-ribbed Supima cotton, that she can wear on its own or under her favorite crewneck sweaters.

Buy Here : $50$40
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane ReNew Long Liner

Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.

Buy Here : $198$139
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging

Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.

Buy Here : $68$34

Gifts for Men

Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew

This isn’t your standard cashmere sweater. Nope, this crew is Grade-A stuff.

Buy Here : $170$119
Everlane Performance Chino Blazer
Everlane Performance Chino Blazer

If you’re searching for a smart blazer that won’t break the bank and is packed to the gills with performance features, look no further than Everlane’s Chino Blazer. A cotton-elastane blend that’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying, it’s the 4-way stretch that really does it for us. And will do it for you, after your fourth meeting of the day.

Everlane : $188$113
Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt
Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt

Seasonally appropriate, handsome and on sale.

Buy it now : $98$59
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant

Made from a soft and unrestrictive fabric, and cut in a silhouette you won’t have to think very much about, Everlane’s Performance 5-pocket pants are exactly the kind of versatile no-brainer we’re all looking for this season.

Buy Here : $78$47
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

This half-zip is the kind you pull on, but certainly not the kind you’ll want to pull off any time soon.

Buy Here : $155$111
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie

This 100% cotton hoodie is still more than capable of keeping you warm, yet its lack of bulk lends itself well to layers both over and under.

Buy Here : $75$38
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean

Jeans you can comfortably move and grove in.

Buy Here : $98$59
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Everlane Bomber Jacket

Because everyone wants their Top Gun moment.

Buy Here : $148$104

