Everlane’s Black Friday sale is on, and it’s pretty damn good. The San Francisco-based retailer is offering 50% off nearly all of its highly giftable, well-crafted and smart-looking basics. Shop the coziest knitwear, handsomest jackets and comfiest jeans at a pretty sweet discount.
You can browse the entire sale here, or take a look at some of our top Everlane Black Monday sale picks for both men and women below.
More Black Friday Sales This Way
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already HereIt’s starting.
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet.
Everlane Day Glove
The brand’s beloved shoe is now under $100.
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew
Here for a cozy, semi-cropped moment.
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.
Everlane Way-High Jean
These premium organic cotton jeans offer an incredibly flattering, high-waist fit.
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck
A classic fold-over turtleneck made from Everlane’s soft blend of fine-ribbed Supima cotton, that she can wear on its own or under her favorite crewneck sweaters.
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.
Gifts for Men
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
This isn’t your standard cashmere sweater. Nope, this crew is Grade-A stuff.
Everlane Performance Chino Blazer
If you’re searching for a smart blazer that won’t break the bank and is packed to the gills with performance features, look no further than Everlane’s Chino Blazer. A cotton-elastane blend that’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying, it’s the 4-way stretch that really does it for us. And will do it for you, after your fourth meeting of the day.
Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt
Seasonally appropriate, handsome and on sale.
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Made from a soft and unrestrictive fabric, and cut in a silhouette you won’t have to think very much about, Everlane’s Performance 5-pocket pants are exactly the kind of versatile no-brainer we’re all looking for this season.
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
This half-zip is the kind you pull on, but certainly not the kind you’ll want to pull off any time soon.
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie
This 100% cotton hoodie is still more than capable of keeping you warm, yet its lack of bulk lends itself well to layers both over and under.
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Jeans you can comfortably move and grove in.
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Because everyone wants their Top Gun moment.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.