The Best 12 Thrift Stores in San Francisco

From band tees to high-designer duds, the resale clothing market is booming like never before (and is set to reach $77 billion by 2025). But that doesn’t come as a surprise. People are turning to thrift stores and consignment shops with sustainability and upcycling in mind — not to mention hunting for treasures is just plain fun. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best second-hand shops in the city so you can discover the thrill of thrifting.

Ask anyone in the Bay Area where to thrift, and Haight St. always comes to mind. With so many second-hand stores dotting the area, you can’t go wrong, but Held Over is the grand dame of them all. Open for more than half a century, it’s one of the few spots with a room (the “meat locker”) dedicated entirely to men’s fashions. A constantly changing inventory promises treasures galore.

1543 Haight St

Looking for the exact right top hat for the next Edwardian Ball? No matter the genre or the era, this thrifting mecca on Haight St. has you covered. Living up to its name, Decades of Fashion trades in clothing from the 1880s to 1980s, from vintage tuxedos to cowboy boots. It’s a popular place to source costumes for Halloween, but we think polyester disco suits — a la Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever — are great any time of the year.

1653 Haight St

If your idea of thrifting skews more modern than vintage, check out this Black-owned consignment shop on the edge of Russian Hill (with an outpost in Oakland) that emphasizes style and sustainability. Hailing from Ethiopia, Delila Hailechristos has been thrifting her whole life on two continents and brings a discerning eye to her store, which she describes as “accessible, varied and curated consciously.” That means you’ll find a mix of pre-owned designer duds, from Louis Vuitton and Japanese denim to leather high-tops and work boots.

1815 Polk St and 3258 Grand Ave, Oakland

Those who are clueless about what they want or need may find Community Thrift a good place to start. The Mission store has been supplying locals with everyday necessities for 40 years, and the staff is happy to guide you to the latest shipment of goodies. Mid-century furniture, kitchenware, vinyl, books and racks and racks of clothing fill up the cavernous space. Shopping here is truly a rite of passage for young city dwellers.

623 Valencia St

For sleeker gear, this thrift store duo (in Japantown and the Haight) lines its storefronts with minimalist clothes curated with high-end labels and Japanese brands in mind. Choice pieces from Issey Miyake, Kansai Yamamoto and Helmet Lang happily coexist with Japanese table tennis jerseys, fleece hoodies, denim and an expertly curated selection of graphic tees.

1581 Webster St Suite 200 and 1605 Haight St

Another Haight St. gem, Relic sits near the original Grateful Dead house but could not be further from that hippy vibe. This is for shoppers who dress to the hilt, seeking pristine ‘40s and ‘50s-era pieces that just might be museum-worthy. A highlight is the colorful selection of cabana shirts and retro Western wear. With plenty of dressing rooms and an Art Deco-inspired interior, it’s a pleasant trip back in time.

1475 Haight St

You won’t find cabana sets and vintage suits at Bay Area Revives, a thrift store in the Mission, but you will find a great array of sportswear and team jerseys for $20 a bag. Owner Caesar Avila launched his shop at Plaza Adelante in 2023 with an epic selection of 49ers gear and has since expanded to a broader range of items. You’ll find hand-picked vintage pieces, old Levi’s, Carhartt jackets, Dickies and more, all at bargain-basement prices.

2301 Mission St

Many thrifting stalwarts don’t know this Bernal Heights warehouse exists, most likely because it’s in a lonely alleyway near a freeway overpass. Described as an “Aladdin’s cave for creatives,” the 5,000-square foot reuse center has sold arts and crafts supplies for 50 years, diverting more than 200 tons of “scraps” away from landfills annually. Carve out some time to sift through the treasures. You’ll find frames, rugs, artwork, gardening supplies, vintage magazines, sewing supplies, fabrics and denim, not to mention the constantly updated free section.

2150 Newcomb Ave

Far from your typical thrift stores, No Shop and its offshoot Nowhere — a newly-expanded storefront next door — are a shopping delight. Hanging plants, large mirrors and high ceilings impart a bright, airy vibe that sets this Mission duo apart. Another plus: large changing rooms, a rarity in the world of secondhand shops. Expect a mix of curated streetwear, unusual brands and vintage pieces that are well-organized and affordable.

No Shop: 389 Valencia St.

Nowhere: 393 Valencia St.

This colorful shop a block from Dolores Park is part thrift store and part showcase for local designers who specialize in upcycled clothes. Whether you’re shopping new or old, the inventory is geared toward customers who want one-of-a-kind pieces. One day, you might find jackets with artist-embroidered patches. Other days will bring button-ups and band tees. Not knowing what to expect is all part of the fun.

3608 19th St.

Out of the five locations in San Francisco, Goodwill at Fillmore St. has a reputation for incredible finds, thanks to its proximity to fancy Pacific Heights and its famous “billionaire’s row.” The large shop is well-organized and has a surprising number of designer and retro pieces. Changing rooms are a nice plus. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, head over to Crossroads, two blocks away.

1669 Fillmore St.

For a low-key thrifting experience without any pretension, this Crossroads outpost in the Inner Sunset is your place. You won’t score any museum-worthy pieces here, but you will find a great array of casual clothing in tip-top condition, like sneakers, jackets, tees and more.

630 Irving St