The Best High-End Dispensaries in San Francisco

From swanky clubs with hip-hop-spinning DJs to serene spa-like experiences, the dispensaries in San Francisco offer a transporting experience. Here, cannabis is treated like a treasured farm-to-table ingredient, with many budtenders dedicating years to developing their expertise. Whether you want a crash course on the effects of terpenes or simply need to refill your gummy stash, we’ve got you covered. Here are nine dispensaries that take weed seriously and make shopping for it fun.

The Vapor Room is the oldest continually-operating dispensary in SF. Jen Siska

California made recreational weed use legal in 2016, but the seeds were planted much earlier when San Francisco deprioritized enforcement of cannabis laws in 2006. The Vapor Room is one of the OGs of the scene, selling fabulous flower since 2004, and is now the oldest continually-operating retail cannabis shop in the city. The modern space is small and inviting, decked out in warm woods and open shelving that’s stocked with a little bit of everything, from edibles to accessories. There’s no lounge area, but you can sample in-store.

79 9th Street

Decked out in white marble and artistic details like geometric tile and floral arrangements, family-owned Apothocarium defines posh pot. After all, Architectural Digest named the original Castro location the best-designed dispensary in the country. All locations in San Francisco, Berkeley and Capitola pride themselves on personalized service, offering one-on-one consultations that put first-timers at ease. They also host free educational events and donate a portion of proceeds to local non-profits. With home deliveries available through an online app, buying cannabis and its accouterments has never been easier.

Castro: 2029 Market Street, SoMa: 527 Howard Street, Marina: 2414 Lombard Street

With comedy nights and live music, Moe Greens has taken a nightclub approach to the weed dispensary. In the lively 4,200-square space on Market Street, there’s a dedicated rolling area, a small dab bar and a vast array of products to sample or take home, including pre-rolled joints, edibles, vaporizers, cartridges and more. The highlight, however, is the lounge area, where tufted booths, exposed brick and mid-century lighting provide a cozy spot to relax over cannabis-infused cocktails.

1276 Market Street

Renowned for its freshly harvested buds, Sparc sources from its biodynamic, 400-acre farm in Sonoma County, overseen by owner Erich Pearson who sold his plants to local dispensaries before launching a cannabis collective 23 years ago. The retail operation opened in 2010 selling Sparc-branded tinctures, capsules and vape cartridges that remain favorites of growers and customers alike. Dubbed “The Apple Store” of dispensaries, expect friendly, efficient service with delivery for San Francisco and South Bay residents.

Lower Haight: 473 Haight Street, Financial District: 1735 Polk Street

A dab bar and smoking lounge make Barbary Coast an ideal place to chill while listening to DJs. Barbary Coast

A groovy, speakeasy vibe permeates this Mission dispensary and smoke lounge, and the products are priced very reasonably. Customers wait behind velvet ropes before sidling up to the long wooden bar to place their orders. A dab bar and a dramatically appointed smoking lounge, with red banquettes and Tiffany chandeliers, make it an ideal place to chill out while listening to DJs. Bonus: friendly employees encourage lingering, and complimentary Wi-Fi and baked goodies don’t hurt either.

952 Mission Street

Urbana features a cozy lounge with plush seating. Michael Pegram

With two locations in the Mission and Inner Richmond, Urbana has charmed city dwellers with its bright, wood-paneled space and user-friendly approach to providing herbal goods. Details like a cozy lounge with plush seating keep the airy space grounded, and knowledgeable budtenders are always available to help guide customers through the selection of CBD, cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes and more. A killer loyalty rewards program includes discounts on many premium strains.

Inner Richmond: 4811 Geary Blvd., Mission District: 33 29th Street

The Mission Cannabis Club takes a dapper, swanky boutique approach to selling weed with soaring ceilings, warm lighting and artwork on the walls. Once known as Shambhala, the Mission dispensary reopened in 2020 with an upstairs lounge featuring gold leather booths, a bud bar for sampling and a self-service vinyl station. The owner runs two additional Cannabis Club locations, one in Russian Hill and a small storefront in Pacific Heights. Find edibles, flowers and more, and the large selection of pre-rolls is a standout.

Mission District: 2441 Mission Street, Russian Hill: 2424 Polk Street

BASA has proudly served medical cannabis patients since 2003. Basa

An acronym for Bay Area Safe Alternatives, this NoPa spot has been a go-to for medical cannabis patients since opening in 2003, offering something very few retailers do in the city: free parking and free delivery. As one of the longest-running dispensaries in the United States, rest assured you’re in good hands — the shopping experience will be as smooth as Big Smooth, one of the rare weed strains sold here. There’s no lounge or ambiance to speak of, but Basa makes up for it with convenience and longer hours; they’re open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1326 Grove Street

This light and bright botanical space in the Castro boasts details like wood and mossy green décor, harkening back to the natural roots of the industry. The affordable sun-grown house flower, harvested from a regenerative farm in Humboldt, steals the spotlight here. Every farm that Flore sources from donates a portion of their crop to the store to be passed along to medical patients at little or no cost. Check out the daily deals, like discounted cookies and edibles on Munchie Mondays or Flower Fridays when premium buds are on sale.

258 Noe Street