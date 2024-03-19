Wellness

The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco

Go ahead — you deserve it

By Flora Tsapovsky
March 19, 2024 6:56 am
an entrance to a spa with plants, wooden beams and stone accents
Redmint Fillmore
Redmint

What San Francisco lacks in day spa quantity (for a diverse and comfort-loving city, the selection here is rather conservative) it makes up for in quality and unique offerings. Soaking in a rooftop outdoor tub? Getting scrubbed at a Korean spa? Relaxing with a sound bath on one of the city’s busiest shopping streets? San Francisco makes it all possible, in addition to nourishing massages and energizing facials. Here are the best places for a pampering all-day experience or a quick stint of self-care

woman laying down getting a facial/massage
Burke Williams
@thedjpiercedj

Burke Williams

Once in a while, all you want is a classic, elegant spa experience that feels like a ’90s rom-com, and Burke Williams is it. Designed in a chic black-and-white color palette, the spa has it all — bubbly hot tubs, pampering massages, quiet rooms and friendly personnel who makes you forget the spa is a part of a California chain. For the ultimate spa experience, book yourself one of the newer massages; the Vitality combines nurturing strokes with dry brushing, while Tranquility supplements the experience with singing bowls. Then spend some time in a fragrant bubble bath to melt the rest of the day away. 

845 Market St.

Kabuki Springs & Spa

Located in Japantown, Kabuki is a beloved destination for serenity and much-needed pause. The spa offers the rather rare opportunity to combine water-based experiences with the classic spa menu. The dry and wet sauna, hot and cold pools, and showers are enough on their own, but Kabuki also offers excellent herbal massages. Opt for a treatment you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere — like the Javanese Lurlur exfoliating massage — then relax with a steam and a soak. 

1750 Geary Blvd.

The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions
The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions
 We recently got acquainted with “aufguss,” a Northern European pastime
massage table with plants
Redmint
Redmint

Redmint

This tasteful and earthy day spa has two locations. The more intimate branch is in the Marina, while the newer, more spacious second-floor oasis is on Fillmore street. Both offer instant respite from the city’s noise and list dozens of procedures rooted in holistic medicine, from relaxing acupuncture to sound bath therapy. The facials, using a proprietary skincare line, are especially excellent, and for the ultimate pampering experience, add on LED therapy. After the treatment, it’s nice to relax with a specialty drink that’s expertly prepared on site, and the gorgeous bar on Fillmore is an especially good spot for that. 

2044 Fillmore St.

1958 Union St.

Pearl

This women-only Korean spa has a loyal following, for a good reason — it’s one of the few San Francisco spas that offer the whole package, steam and all. The beautiful, well-lit space specializes in Korean-style body scrubs, as well as a great selection of combo packages (the massage-scrub-face mask-hair wash is especially popular). The facilities are minimal yet chic, and the spa feels just as welcoming whether you come alone or with a group of friends. 

1656 Post St.

woman in bath tub outdoors with products on a stand, plants behind her
Bamford Wellness Spa
Bamford

Bamford Wellness Spa

Private and squeaky-clean, the miniature Bamford Wellness Spa is a hidden gem, located on the eight floor of Hotel 1. No need to be a hotel guest to enjoy it — the spa offers several types of massages and facials, from a straightforward anti-stress massage to a luxurious Diamond Radiance facial with enhancements. Whatever you choose, make sure to add on a bath soak. Placed on the open-air balcony right outside, the baths allow you to take in the city skyline while soaking in fragrant suds, nibbling on dried fruit and sipping herbal tea for a memorable and fun experience. 

8 Mission St.

painting of a girl holding a white dog, green couch, green curtains, two chairs, books on a coffee table, lamps
The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
wine and plated food in the Barrel room
The 7 Best Wine Bars in San Francisco
Zuke Churoto (left) and Otoro at Kusakabe, one of the best omakase restaurants in San Francisco
Know Your Omakase: 10 Restaurants to Try in San Francisco
person in raincoat leaning against a tree in fog
8 Epic Hikes Around San Francisco to Explore After the Rains

San Francisco
Wellness

Most Popular

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

an entrance to a spa with plants, wooden beams and stone accents

The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco

A digitally-generated brain against a purple background.

One Surefire Way to Boost Your Brain Health This Year

Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser on a terrazzo table in red and yellow lighting

Stüdenglass Provides a Superior Smoking Experience

Varda capsule with parachute

Is the Future of Drug Production Located in Space?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.