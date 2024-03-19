The 5 Best Day Spas in San Francisco

What San Francisco lacks in day spa quantity (for a diverse and comfort-loving city, the selection here is rather conservative) it makes up for in quality and unique offerings. Soaking in a rooftop outdoor tub? Getting scrubbed at a Korean spa? Relaxing with a sound bath on one of the city’s busiest shopping streets? San Francisco makes it all possible, in addition to nourishing massages and energizing facials. Here are the best places for a pampering all-day experience or a quick stint of self-care.

Once in a while, all you want is a classic, elegant spa experience that feels like a ’90s rom-com, and Burke Williams is it. Designed in a chic black-and-white color palette, the spa has it all — bubbly hot tubs, pampering massages, quiet rooms and friendly personnel who makes you forget the spa is a part of a California chain. For the ultimate spa experience, book yourself one of the newer massages; the Vitality combines nurturing strokes with dry brushing, while Tranquility supplements the experience with singing bowls. Then spend some time in a fragrant bubble bath to melt the rest of the day away.

845 Market St.

Kabuki Springs & Spa

Located in Japantown, Kabuki is a beloved destination for serenity and much-needed pause. The spa offers the rather rare opportunity to combine water-based experiences with the classic spa menu. The dry and wet sauna, hot and cold pools, and showers are enough on their own, but Kabuki also offers excellent herbal massages. Opt for a treatment you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere — like the Javanese Lurlur exfoliating massage — then relax with a steam and a soak.

1750 Geary Blvd.

This tasteful and earthy day spa has two locations. The more intimate branch is in the Marina, while the newer, more spacious second-floor oasis is on Fillmore street. Both offer instant respite from the city’s noise and list dozens of procedures rooted in holistic medicine, from relaxing acupuncture to sound bath therapy. The facials, using a proprietary skincare line, are especially excellent, and for the ultimate pampering experience, add on LED therapy. After the treatment, it’s nice to relax with a specialty drink that’s expertly prepared on site, and the gorgeous bar on Fillmore is an especially good spot for that.

2044 Fillmore St.

1958 Union St.

Pearl

This women-only Korean spa has a loyal following, for a good reason — it’s one of the few San Francisco spas that offer the whole package, steam and all. The beautiful, well-lit space specializes in Korean-style body scrubs, as well as a great selection of combo packages (the massage-scrub-face mask-hair wash is especially popular). The facilities are minimal yet chic, and the spa feels just as welcoming whether you come alone or with a group of friends.

1656 Post St.

Private and squeaky-clean, the miniature Bamford Wellness Spa is a hidden gem, located on the eight floor of Hotel 1. No need to be a hotel guest to enjoy it — the spa offers several types of massages and facials, from a straightforward anti-stress massage to a luxurious Diamond Radiance facial with enhancements. Whatever you choose, make sure to add on a bath soak. Placed on the open-air balcony right outside, the baths allow you to take in the city skyline while soaking in fragrant suds, nibbling on dried fruit and sipping herbal tea for a memorable and fun experience.

8 Mission St.