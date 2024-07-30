The 7 Best Menswear Stores in San Francisco

San Francisco may forever struggle to cement its name as a fashion capital, but when it comes to menswear, the clientele is spoiled with choices. Whether you’re looking for elevated casual, tailored or special occasion garb, the following shops have your sartorial cravings covered. From some of our favorite chains to locally-owned businesses, here’s where to snag your next style fix.

The beloved designer brand, known for its smart tailoring and quality fabrics, opened its San Francisco store in 2022. Since then, the city’s men have been flocking to the Hayes Valley location to shop for everything from denim to a new trench coat. An in-house tailor will make sure any jacket or pair of pants fits perfectly.

590 Hayes St

This well-known, relaxed casual brand originated in San Francisco, hence the welcoming and chic flagship store in the Mission. An Instagrammable tourist attraction in its own right, it contains multitudes for every stylish man, from soft T-shirts and comfy shorts to seemingly always-necessary cashmere sweaters.

461 Valencia St

For the city’s joggers, bikers and hikers, Mission Workshop has been a reliable source of technical apparel, waterproof bags, versatile pants and all other things that make a highly functioning life look better. The store, tucked into an alley in the busy Mission neighborhood, is fun to visit, even if it’s just to enjoy its utilitarian vibe.

40 Rondel Pl

Known by men with a developed sense of style, Taylor Stitch has a handsome flagship boutique in the Mission where anyone can find their heart’s desire — be it an embroidered button-up for an upcoming vacation or a simple jacket. Another store in the Marina has a similar selection but caters to a younger clientele.

383 Valencia St

Ask any guy who keeps up with sartorial trends, and he’ll tell you Evan Kinori is a namesake for that elusive, contemporary-yet-timeless look. The designer, who began his career in San Francisco, keeps things simple in his industrial chic boutique. Head here for artfully crafted menswear in muted colors.

1367 Valencia St

Away from the menswear centers of the city — Hayes Valley and the Mission — this Richmond store is an excellent multi-brand boutique specializing in up-and-coming designers and avant-garde styles. Black and navy rule the color scale, and fashion-forward cuts fill the shelves.

5911 Geary Blvd

Rugged-looking coats, high-quality leather belts, reliable watches, good bags that combine durability and style: this luxurious FiDi store has all of that and more. The store’s aesthetic calls to mind the perfect mix of city and outdoorsy life, which is pretty spot on for a place like San Fran.

722 Montgomery St