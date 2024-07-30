Leisure > Style

The 7 Best Menswear Stores in San Francisco

These shops have your sartorial cravings covered

By Flora Tsapovsky
July 30, 2024 6:24 am
Todd Snyder opened a San Francisco branch in 2022, which employs an in-house tailor
Todd Snyder employs an in-house tailor.
Todd Snyder

San Francisco may forever struggle to cement its name as a fashion capital, but when it comes to menswear, the clientele is spoiled with choices. Whether you’re looking for elevated casual, tailored or special occasion garb, the following shops have your sartorial cravings covered. From some of our favorite chains to locally-owned businesses, here’s where to snag your next style fix.

Todd Snyder

The beloved designer brand, known for its smart tailoring and quality fabrics, opened its San Francisco store in 2022. Since then, the city’s men have been flocking to the Hayes Valley location to shop for everything from denim to a new trench coat. An in-house tailor will make sure any jacket or pair of pants fits perfectly. 

590 Hayes St

Everlane

This well-known, relaxed casual brand originated in San Francisco, hence the welcoming and chic flagship store in the Mission. An Instagrammable tourist attraction in its own right, it contains multitudes for every stylish man, from soft T-shirts and comfy shorts to seemingly always-necessary cashmere sweaters. 

461 Valencia St

Mission Workshop

For the city’s joggers, bikers and hikers, Mission Workshop has been a reliable source of technical apparel, waterproof bags, versatile pants and all other things that make a highly functioning life look better. The store, tucked into an alley in the busy Mission neighborhood, is fun to visit, even if it’s just to enjoy its utilitarian vibe. 

40 Rondel Pl

The Best Broadway Shows in San Francisco Right Now
The Best Broadway Shows in San Francisco Right Now
 Catch them before they’re gone

Taylor Stitch

Known by men with a developed sense of style, Taylor Stitch has a handsome flagship boutique in the Mission where anyone can find their heart’s desire — be it an embroidered button-up for an upcoming vacation or a simple jacket. Another store in the Marina has a similar selection but caters to a younger clientele. 

383 Valencia St

Evan Kinori

Ask any guy who keeps up with sartorial trends, and he’ll tell you Evan Kinori is a namesake for that elusive, contemporary-yet-timeless look. The designer, who began his career in San Francisco, keeps things simple in his industrial chic boutique. Head here for artfully crafted menswear in muted colors.

1367 Valencia St

The Archive

Away from the menswear centers of the city — Hayes Valley and the Mission — this Richmond store is an excellent multi-brand boutique specializing in up-and-coming designers and avant-garde styles. Black and navy rule the color scale, and fashion-forward cuts fill the shelves. 

5911 Geary Blvd

Filson

Rugged-looking coats, high-quality leather belts, reliable watches, good bags that combine durability and style: this luxurious FiDi store has all of that and more. The store’s aesthetic calls to mind the perfect mix of city and outdoorsy life, which is pretty spot on for a place like San Fran.

722 Montgomery St

More Like This

Persol Sunglasses Guide
From 649 to 714 and Beyond: Which Persol Sunglasses Are Right for You?
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Nike Is Hosting a Back to School Sale You Need to Shop
Olympic style
Closet Constructor: Welcome to the Style Olympics
From perfume to accessories — the world is your oyster
Gilt Is Your New One-Stop Shop for Designer Goods

Leisure > Style
San Francisco > Style
Flora Tsapovsky is a food, culture and style writer. Flora covers the evolution of food, culture, style and tech trends; their meaning, implications and intersections. Her work has appeared in Elle, Eater, Wired, Food & Wine,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
Four places to visit outside of the big three
Don’t Miss These Incredible Overlooked Destinations in Japan
A dolphin leaping in the air next to two other dolphins. Taken by Rolf Hicker of Vancouver Island Photo Tours, one of the best tour operators for seeing wild dolphins.
The 7 Best Places in the World to See Wild Dolphins
A cartoon graphic of a miracle drug. Today, we're taking a close look at the placebo effect and how more scientists are convinced of its power.
Who’s Afraid of the Placebo Effect?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Todd Snyder opened a San Francisco branch in 2022, which employs an in-house tailor

The 7 Best Menswear Stores in San Francisco

Persol Sunglasses Guide

From 649 to 714 and Beyond: Which Persol Sunglasses Are Right for You?

Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.

Nike Is Hosting a Back to School Sale You Need to Shop

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Dock Shorts to Chunky Sandals: The 10 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours