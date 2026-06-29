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The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Birkenstock upgrades the Arizona, Imogene + Willie shortens the inseams and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 29, 2026 1:00 pm EDT
A model wearing a yellow shirt and red cord shorts.
Time to shorten those inseams.
Imogene + Willie

The Gist

This week's essential menswear releases include a reimagined Birkenstock sandal, a next-level camp-collar shirt and a near-perfect canvas jacket.

Key Takeaways

  • The curated list features new apparel, footwear and accessories from brands ranging from Auralee to J.Crew.
  • Standout items include a raffia Birkenstock Arizona sandal, Knickerbocker cotton-linen pants and a James Coward canvas jacket.
  • The selection also covers lace shirts, designer sunglasses, summer polos and archival sneakers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Birkenstock releases a Raffia version of its Arizona slide, Knickerbocker beats the heat with cotton-linen denim and James Coward releases the Platonic ideal of a cotton canvas jacket.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal

Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.

Birkenstock : $550
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant

What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.

Knickerbocker : $285
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket

Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.

Canoe Club : $630
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt

This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.

Beams : $225
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses

Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.

Mr Porter : $575
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt

What’s cooler than being cool? (Ice cold!)

Slowear : $315
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers

Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.

Nike : $130
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short

You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.

Imogene+Willie : $155
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt

Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.

J.Crew : $98 $60
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag

Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.

Banana Republic : $220
3Sixteen Big Oxford
3Sixteen Big Oxford

“Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt.

Huckberry : $220
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt

For holding up your solid gold-plated pants.

Mytheresa : $1,400
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck

Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.

Lady White Co. : $320
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant

Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite.

Gardenheir : $138
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap

Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.

Shopbop : $58
Hanover Wander Jeans
Hanover Wander Jeans

A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…

Hanover : $165
The Row Casa Suede Slippers
The Row Casa Suede Slippers

Sometimes, a little bit of luxury goes a long way.

Mr Porter : $1,050

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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