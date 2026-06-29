The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Birkenstock releases a Raffia version of its Arizona slide, Knickerbocker beats the heat with cotton-linen denim and James Coward releases the Platonic ideal of a cotton canvas jacket.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Remixed Summer Icon: Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal, $550
- The Summerweight Denim: Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant, $285
- The Perfect Canvas Coat: James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket, $630
- The Lacey Leisure Shirt: Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt, $255
- The Designer Shades: Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses, $575
- More Menswear Drops
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant
What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt
What’s cooler than being cool? (Ice cold!)
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.
3Sixteen Big Oxford
“Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt.
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt
For holding up your solid gold-plated pants.
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant
Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite.
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.
Hanover Wander Jeans
A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…
The Row Casa Suede Slippers
Sometimes, a little bit of luxury goes a long way.
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