The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Birkenstock releases a Raffia version of its Arizona slide, Knickerbocker beats the heat with cotton-linen denim and James Coward releases the Platonic ideal of a cotton canvas jacket.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers. Beams : $225

Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why. Mr Porter : $575

3Sixteen Big Oxford “Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt. Huckberry : $220

Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite. Gardenheir : $138

Hanover Wander Jeans A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam… Hanover : $165

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »